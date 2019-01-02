How to Watch ‘I Am Jazz’ Season 5 Online

Tonight airs season 5 of I Am Jazz, on the TLC network, at 10 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT. This season focuses a lot on Jazz Jennings’ gender confirmation surgery and, for those who would like to watch the show but do not have a cable subscription, you may be looking for other ways to watch it. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch AXS TV live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

When it comes to the premiere, episode 1 of the new season is titled “The Final Countdown” and it airs on January 1, 2019. The official episode description reads, “Jazz prepares for a final weigh-in for her gender confirmation surgery; Dr. Bowers shocks Greg and Jeanette with changes to the surgical plan; Jazz and her friends head out for a night of fun at prom, but it turns into a nightmare.” Episode 2 is titled Scared & Unprepared” and is set to air on January 8th.

According to Discovery, it was 12 years ago that Jazz Jennings began her transition to becoming a girl and this season, she finally realizes her dreams. Discovery writes, “This season, that dream becomes a reality and viewers are there every step of the way as Jazz prepares for and experiences the biggest, most personal event of her life – gender confirmation surgery. Throughout the season, fans witness other major milestones, including Jazz attending her first prom and celebrating her 18th birthday, while continuing to navigate life’s ups and downs alongside her close-knit and supportive family.”

As for what made Jennings want to put her surgery front and center for viewers to see, in a YouTube video, Jennings explained, “If I put out this information for people to see, they won’t need to ask any more questions. And also, it’s educational within the community as well. A lot of parents who have transgender kids are like, ‘What do I do? I don’t know much about this process.’ And seeing our show kind of helps them figure out what steps they could take to help their kids and what the journey might look like in the future.” Jennings has also been documenting her surgery and progress on social media.

In a recent Instagram post, Jennings wrote, “My surgery experience was very personal, but I decided it was necessary to share such an important aspect of my journey in order to increase education and awareness on this topic. This is definitely a life-changing season, and I hope you all enjoy my transformation.”