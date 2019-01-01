How to Watch ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 8 Online

Season 8 of Married at First Sight begins tonight at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT, on the Lifetime network, and this season takes place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. But, prior to the premiere, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, a pre-show special for the new season will also air. For those who want to watch the show but do not have a cable subscription, you may be looking for alternative ways to watch MAFS. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of Lifetime on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

A brand new batch of people are getting married at first sight this season and we have the rundown on the first few episodes. For episode 1 of the new season, the title of the episode is “First Comes Marriage, Then Comes Love Pt. 1” and the synopsis of what to expect reads, “The experts have chosen four couples to marry as complete strangers; not only will they have to deal with the anxiety of planning a wedding and marrying someone they’ve never met before, but some face devastating disapproval from their families.” Part 2 airs directly after part 1, in a two-part premiere episode.

Episode 3 is titled “Married at Second Sight” and it is set to air on January 8, 2019. The plot description reads, “Two more couples put their faith in the hands of the experts and get married at first sight; one couple has a shocking revelation; all four couples celebrate their new marriages with the help of family and friends at their wedding receptions.” The fourth episode is scheduled to air on January 15th and the episode is titled “Strangers in Paradise”. Its episode description states that, “The four married couples are whisked away to Costa Rica for their honeymoons; while enjoying grand adventures in paradise, they discover that their new spouses might not be as perfect as they initially thought.”

Episode 5 airs on January 22, 2019 and the title of the episode is “‘Til Mud Do Us Part”. When it comes to what to expect on this episode, the official episode description states, “The four couples enjoy their final few days on their honeymoons; as some grow closer, others hit major bumps in the road with their stranger spouses.”

Each of the couples participating are entering into an arranged marriage, led by three experts on their journey. Going into the weddings blind about one another, tensions were high. The participants were nervous and anxious, wondering what their spouse would look like, worrying whether or not their spouse would like them.

MAFS is a modern twist on arranged marriage. All of the marriages are legally binding.