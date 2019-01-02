How to Watch ‘Project Runway All-Stars’ Season 7 Online

Tonight is the season 7 premiere of Project Runway All-Stars, which is the spinoff show’s final season. The show airs tonight at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT, on the Lifetime network and features Debra Messing as the first guest judge of the season. For those who were hoping to watch the show but don’t have access to login info or a cable subscription, there are options for watching the show online. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of Lifetime on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

For more information on what to expect this season on Project Runway All-Stars, read on below for episode descriptions, cast details, the designer contestants and more.

“PROJECT RUNWAY ALL-STARS” SEASON 7 EPISODE 1: Episode 1 of the new season of Project Runway All-Stars is titled “All Stars Goes Global” and the description of the episode reads, “Project Runway winners from the U.S. and around the world compete in the first-ever fashion world championship; with guest judge Debra Messing.”

“PROJECT RUNWAY ALL-STARS” SEASON 7 EPISODE 2: The second episode of the season is titled “Top of the Class” and the plot synopsis of the episode states, “Project Runway winners worldwide design sophisticated graduation party outfits; actress Sofia Carson joins the judges.”

“PROJECT RUNWAY ALL-STARS” SEASON 7 EPISODE 3: “Buckle Up!” is the title of episode 3 for 2019 and the description of what to expect reads, “Season winners face the dreaded “Unconventional Challenge” on board an airplane; Tamron Hall and Martha Hunt guest judge.”

“PROJECT RUNWAY ALL-STARS” SEASON 7 EPISODE 4: The title of episode 4 is “Of Corsets Fashion” for this season and the synopsis describes the episode as this, “International All Stars create outerwear from underwear by transforming corsets into runway looks; Rebecca Minkoff and Olivia Culpo guest judge.”

“PROJECT RUNWAY ALL-STARS” SEASON 7 EPISODE 5: “On the Prowl” is the title of episode 5 for season 7 of Project Runway All-Stars. The plot description of the episode states, “The all­winners season continues with high fashion inspired by zoo animals for a wild night out; Peyton List and Joan Smalls guest judge.”

“PROJECT RUNWAY ALL-STARS” 2019 JUDGES & HOST: Georgina Chapman and Isaac Mizrahi have returned as judges, with Alyssa Milano coming back as the host. Reported guest judges for this season include Wendy Williams, Debra Messing, designer Rebecca Minkoff, Vanessa Williams, Anna Camp, Martha Hunt, Andrew Rannells, Andrea Riseborough, Cynthia Erivo, Asia Kate Dillon, Tamron Hall, Danica Patrick, Lily Aldridge, Disney stars Sofia Carson and Peyton List, designer Reem Acra, fashion icon Iris Apfel, Olivia Culpo, Joan Smalls, Jasmine Tookes, and Project Runway judge Nina Garcia.

“PROJECT RUNWAY ALL-STARS” 2019 CONTESTANTS: The international designers participating as contestants for season 7 include Anthony Ryan Auld, Anya Ayoung-Chee, Christina Exie, Cynthia Hayashi, Django Steenbakker, Dmitry Sholokhov, Evan Biddell, Irina Shabayeva, Jasper Garvida, Juli Grbac, Michelle Lesniak, Sean Kelly, Seth Aaron Henderson, and Sunny Fong.