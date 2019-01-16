How to Watch the ‘Riverdale’ Midseason Premiere Online

Tonight the Riverdale midseason premiere, Season 3 Episode 9, airs. The new episode will air on The CW on Wednesday, January 16 at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central.) Tonight’s episode is called “Chapter Forty-Four: No Exit.” We still don’t know who the Gargoyle King is, and the mystery has only deepened since the season began. And now the town of Riverdale is completely walled off in a weird end-of-the-world type of way. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the CW on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

The CW (available live in most markets) is one of 75-plus channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a massive on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including the CW (available live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now offers four different channel packages, all of which include the CW (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Now includes cloud DVR, although it is in the Beta stage.

Riverdale Preview

The synopsis for tonight’s episode reads: “After Hiram’s takeover, Veronica leads the charge against her father after he takes aim at La Bonne Nuit; Betty reluctantly houses the patients who escaped the Sisters of Quiet Mercy; Jughead confronts a group of desperate Serpents.”

Here’s an extended preview for tonight.

And another promo:

And here’s a sneak peek:

Skeet Ulrich always shares interesting Instagram posts before a new episode airs. Here’s his latest:

Things are about to get crazy in Riverdale (as if it wasn’t crazy enough already.) The town has been completely sealed off, thanks to a bizarre plan by Hiram.

In the last episode, Archie and Jughead visited Jughead’s mom Gladys and his sister, Jellybean. Fans have been waiting for this reunion for a long time. Jellybean pretty much saved Archie’s life from Penny’s unexpected appearance, and now JB’s got a bit of a crush on him. Meanwhile, Gladys disposes of Penny somehow and it’s heavily implied that she killed her. When Archie decides he must travel alone so he doesn’t put anyone else in danger, F.P. returns for Jughead. It’s quickly apparent that Gladys and F.P. still have feelings for each other, which leaves things a little unclear as far as F.P. and Alice. (Future love triangle perhaps?)

All the River Vixens have seizures except for Cheryl, which provides Hiram and Hermione-as-Mayor with the perfect excuse to wall off the town from the rest of the world.

Veronica’s parents want to send her back to New York, and after Veronica predictably refuses, she discovers a connection between her dad and the fizzle rocks drugs. The fizzle rocks are coming from the prison and are being distributed by the Gargoyles gang. Hiram even admits that he has evil plans to Veronica, which is interesting to say the least.

Back at the Sisters of Quiet Mercy, Betty isn’t falling for the Gargoyle King ploy and she manages to de-brainwash Ethel too, and they help all the patients escape. Alice meets up with them and is now charged with taking care of the whole group.

At the end, Archie is taking off on his own after a tearful reunion with his dad. For some reason, Fred can’t go with Archie because he has so many responsibilities in awful Riverdale. He does, however, send his trusty dog with Archie to keep him safe. And Archie dyes his hair black or dark brown (which, by the way, is KJ Apa’s natural hair color.)

The town of Riverdale is completely sealed off by the time the episode ends. F.P. and Jughead are stopped at a blockade and prevented from going home due to an official quarantine. And back in his office, Hiram raises a glass to the Gargoyle King, leaving viewers wondering if that’s his costume or if he’s hallucinating good ol’ GK too.

And that’s where we left off.