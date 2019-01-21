How to Watch ‘Supergirl’ Midseason Premiere Online

The CW’s hit series Supergirl is back to resume its fourth season. The midseason premiere will air on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of Supergirl (or watch it on-demand) on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Preview

The midseason premiere episode, titled “Suspicious Minds”, see Colonel Lauren Haley (April Parker Jones) in her quest to discover who Supergirl really is. The episode will focus on Haley as she attempts to quiz Brainiac-5 and Alex on whether they had noticed any clues about Supergirl’s true identity.

The official synopsis, according to Den of Geek, reads: “Colonel Haley is upset after Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) responds to a distress call from a Navy ship that turned out to be a deadly alien attack. Colonel Haley reclaims the site as DEO territory and demands that Supergirl step aside. After Supergirl refuses to be told what to do, Haley refocuses her energy on finding out Supergirl’s true identity and begins to interrogate all DEO agents, including Alex (Chyler Leigh).”

“Suspicious Minds” will be followed by the season finale, titled “Blood Memory.” The official synopsis for that episode reads: “Kara joins Nia (Nicole Maines) on a trip to Nia’s hometown to visit her family during the town’s annual Harvest Festival. While home, Nia’s mother (guest star Kate Burton) encourages her daughter to embrace her destiny. Meanwhile, Alex deals with a street drug that is turning people violent and giving them temporary superpowers.”