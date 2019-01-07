How to Watch ‘The Bachelor’ 2019 Premiere Online

Season 23 of The Bachelor is finally here and fans will get to see Colton Underwood on his journey for love. A total of 30 contestants will be vying for his affections, but only one will win over Underwood in the end. The premiere airs on January 7, 2019, in a three-hour event for episode 1, starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT. For those who want to watch the show, there are plenty of options, whether or not you do or don’t have a cable subscription.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free 5-day trial right here (you don’t need to have PlayStation to sign up), and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes with cloud DVR, but there are some restrictions.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now also offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Now includes cloud DVR, although it is in the Beta stage.

Ahead of tonight’s premiere, Colton Underwood spoke with TV Guide about the whole “virginity thing”. Underwood revealed to Becca Kufrin on The Bachelorette 2018 that he was a virgin. He has maintained, up until this season, that he is still a virgin. But, many fans are wondering if his virginity remained intact this season. When asked whether or not he lost his virginity while filming The Bachelor this season, Underwood told TV Guide, “I always said from the beginning I’m waiting for the right heart and I’m waiting for someone that I feel like I can spend the rest of my life with to share that moment with. And I think that that’s what The Bachelor’s all about, is trying to find that. And I would obviously, by answering that question, be spoiling the rest of the season, and I wouldn’t want to do that for you.”

Underwood also talked about how he feels about his life right now, leaving out the details of any possible winner from the show this season. He revealed, “I’m exactly where I need to be in my life right now … I would say now more than ever I’m the happiest because I have a sense of who I am and what I want to become. I might not have it all figured out. I might not have all the answers. But I at least have a sense of what I want out of life.”

When it comes to some of what fans can expect to see on the premiere tonight, Reality Steve has said that Underwood and host Chris Harrison will discuss all of the back-lash Underwood has received about starring on The Bachelor. After all, he did break Tia Booth’s heart a couple times and pursued her as he was broken up over former Bachelorette star Bucca Kufrin. This may have people wondering if Underwood is ready to commit and be with someone for the long haul.