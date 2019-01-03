How to Watch ‘The Blacklist’ Season 6 Premiere Without Cable

The Blacklist returns for its sixth season with a two-night premiere. The first part air at 10 p.m. ET on January 3, and the second airs at 9 p.m. ET on January 4 on NBC. For those who would like to watch the hit series but do not have a cable subscription, you may be looking for alternative ways to watch it.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

NBC (available live in most markets) is one of 75-plus channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a massive on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including NBC (available live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

NBC (available live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package.You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

For those looking for more information on the show, read on below for the plot synopsis, episode descriptions, cast details and more.

“THE BLACKLIST” EPISODE 1: The premiere episode is titled “Dr. Hans Koehler” and the episode description reads: “Liz (Megan Boone) and her sister, Jennifer, secretly investigate the night the real Raymond Reddington died, while Red (James Spader) puts the task force on the case of a doctor who changes criminals’ identities through plastic surgery.” The episode airs from 10-11 p.m. ET and 9-10 p.m. CT.

“THE BLACKLIST” EPISODE 2: The season premiere continues with episode 2, which is titled “The Corsican.” As for the episode description, it states: “Liz and the task force race to stop an imminent bombing by an elusive Blacklister; Red has an encounter that changes the trajectory of his life forever.” The episode airs from 9-10 p.m. ET and 8-9 p.m. CT.