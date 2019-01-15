How to Watch ‘The Flash’ Season 5 Episode 10 Online

Tonight The Flash returns to The CW with the episode, “The Flash & the Furious.” The new episode will air on The CW on Tuesday, October 9 at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central.) Fans are excited after seeing that a favorite villain is somehow making a comeback.

The Flash finally returns from its midseason break tonight. The synopsis for tonight’s episode reads: “While Nora grapples with the revelation that Thawne killed her grandmother, Team Flash must stop Weather Witch and Silver Ghost, a new villain who can control engines and motorized technology; Caitlin and Cisco discuss creating a metahuman cure.” Here are some videos promoting the new episode:

The last time we saw The Flash was for Elseworlds Part 1, which was pretty much the best crossover series in the Arrowverse yet. Next week’s episode will be called “Seeing Red.”

We also learned that Nora, Barry’s daughter in the future, has somehow been working with Eobard Thawne aka Reverse Flash. But somehow, he still looks like Wells rather than his original self. TV Line has said that we will be seeing a lot more of Thawne, so that’s going to be pretty interesting.

Cicada is still in the mix too and Barry will be battling him in future episodes. Cicada may not be quite as exciting as Thawne, but it will still be fun to watch.