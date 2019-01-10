‘The Good Place’: How to Watch Mid-Season Premiere Online

Tonight, The Good Place resumes its third season. The midseason premiere of the popular sitcom will air on NBC at 8 p.m. ET, and all subsequent episodes will air at the same time on Thursday nights.

Preview

The season returns with an episode titled “The Book of Doug.” The episode synopsis reads: “Michael (Ted Danson) presents his case to the Good Place Committee; Chidi (William Jackson Harper) tries to calm Eleanor (Kristen Bell) down; Tahani (Jameela Jamil) struggles to help Jason (Manny Jacinto) and Janet (D’Arcy Carden).”

The series will also deal with the fact that Chidi and Eleanor finally declared their love for each other in last month’s midseason finale. Harper spoke to TV Line about the new subplot and how it will affect the way the characters interact.

“There’s a kind of clarity, I think, that’s a major thread of Chidi’s arc for the next few episodes,” he explained. “After everything he’s been through this season — remember the marshmallow Peeps chili breakdown? — Chidi’s brain has been broken. He’s been put through the wringer, so there’s nothing left to do but focus on the task ahead of [him], and the people that matter to [him], and the person that matters most is Eleanor.