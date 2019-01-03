How to Watch ‘The Titan Games’ Premiere Online

The Titan Games is a new athletic, reality competition series, hosted by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. It premieres on January 3, 2019, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, on the NBC network, with a ton of contestants in the mix. For those who would like to watch the new show but do not have a cable subscription, you may be looking for alternative ways to watch it. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

NBC (available live in most markets) is one of 75-plus channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a massive on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including NBC (available live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

NBC (available live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

For those looking for more information on the show, read on below for the plot synopsis, episode descriptions, cast details and more.

“THE TITAN GAMES” PREMISE: Following his personal belief that people have the potential to be the best they can be, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson offers exceptional everyday men and women the opportunity to push themselves in extreme tests of strength, endurance and mental fortitude. These contenders compete in intense head-to-head battles, with the winners battling it out in the ultimate physical challenge on Mount Olympus for the chance to become a Titan. In the final round, the Titans face off against one another in the hope of becoming the last male and female competitor standing.

“THE TITAN GAMES” EPISODE 1: The premiere episode is titled “Let the Titan Games Begin: Trials 1” and the Xfinity episode description reads, “Dwayne Johnson offers exceptional, everyday men and women the chance to go head-to-head, testing their athleticism, physical strength and mental fortitude; winners face the ultimate challenge; battling on Mount Olympus in hopes of becoming a Titan.” This is a super-sized episode that airs from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9 p.m. CT.

“THE TITAN GAMES” EPISODE 2: The hour-long episodes begin with episode 2, which is titled “The Titan Games Trials 2”. As for the episode description, it states, “Dwayne Johnson invites eight new competitors to test themselves on the most insane physical challenges ever devised including one challenge 30 feet above the ground in the hopes of reaching Mount Olympus for the chance to become a Titan.”

“THE TITAN GAMES” TAGLINE: The tagline for the new show is, “Titans aren’t born, They’re Made.” The show is reportedly 10 episodes long. And, when casting for the contestants, Johnson told USA Today that he looked for “men and women who have overcome odds and challenges in their life.” He also talked about how amazing some of the women contestants are, revealing, “The emotional and physical arc women on the show go through is extraordinary. The women are digging deep. One contest lasted 30 minutes, with legs shaking, lactic acid build-up and with one woman right at the edge, saying ‘Not today.’”