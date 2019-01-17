What Time Is ‘Trolls: The Beat Goes On’ Season 5 On Netflix?

Netflix’s popular animated series Trolls: The Beat Goes On is back for its fifth season. The series features the vocal talent of actors like Amanda Leighton, Skylar Astin, Ron Funches, Gary Cole and David Koechner, and will be made available on the streaming service on Friday, January 18. But what specific time will it be released? Read on for more details.

Although Netflix has not officially announced the time that all six episodes of Trolls: The Beat Goes On season five will be released, we can make an educated guess based on when Netflix releases all its other films and TV shows.

Historically, Netflix shows and movies become available at 3 a.m. Eastern on the release date (12 a.m. Pacific). So it’s safe to say that you can start looking for Trolls: The Beat Goes On at 3 a.m. Eastern on December 28, 2018. This is midnight Pacific or 2 a.m. Central.

Release Times in the U.S. (January 18)

12:01 a.m. Pacific

1:01 a.m. Mountain

2:01 a.m. Central

3:01 a.m. Eastern

10:01 p.m. Honolulu (January 17)

11:01 p.m. Alaska (January 17)

Release Times Outside of the U.S. (January 18)

5:01 p.m. Queensland

6:01 p.m. Eastern Daylight AU

5:31 p.m. South Australia

4:31 p.m. Northern Territory

3:01 p.m. Western Australia

8:01 p.m. New Zealand

7:01 a.m. GMT

9:01 a.m. Central European Time

4:01 p.m. Japan/South Korea

2:01 p.m. Indochina Time

11:01 a.m. Gulf Standard Time

3:01 p.m. China/Philippines/Malaysia

10:01 a.m. Eastern Europe Summer Time

The Season Will Include Original Songs from Composer Alana De Fonseca

According to the streaming giant’s official description, the animated series will continue telling stories that take place after the popular film starring Justin Timberlake. “Picking up where the film left off, the Netflix original series is an all-new chapter in the the endlessly upbeat adventures of the Trolls as Poppy, Branch and all of Troll Village keep the party going in their fantastical forest home,” the website states.

Animation Magazine also provides some insight into some of the episode’s main plot points. “Queen Poppy decides to create a new Bergen-free Troll anthem… Guy Diamond loses his glitter, and all of Troll Village comes together to celebrate the one day it snows with an epic Snow Day,” they reveal. The season will also delve into the identity of the mysterious Mr. Glittercakes.

Romper also reports that there will be a subplot involving the character Branch and her discovery of a sack of eggs in the forest. The eggs reportedly hatch into three adorable chicks, forcing Branch into the role of parent. Like the film upon which it was based, Trolls: The Beat Goes On features original songs. This time, the songwriting duties go to Alana Da Fonseca. Da Fonseca was the executive music producer on Pitch Perfect 3, which starred Trolls voice actress Anna Kendrick.