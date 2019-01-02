‘Stranger Things’ Season 3, When Does It Start On Netflix?

Netflix finally revealed the start date for the third season of Stranger Things.

Things kick back into gear on July 4th, 2019 and the poster seems to show Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) at some sort of Independence Day celebration or state fair. It was announced via social media on New Year’s Eve, so it’s clear, Netflix is capitalizing on some of the biggest American holidays. Take a look at the tweet that made fans of the series very happy.

With much of the upside down seemingly tamed, the Stranger Things kids are expected to take on a sense of normalcy. However, it wouldn’t be Stranger Things if some dastardly super-natural force wasn’t still haunting Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) his family and friends.

Here is a look at the trailer:

Eleven really got a grasp on her powers toward the end of Season 2, and she also began to show her feelings for Mike. Their relationship will likely continue to develop as a major subplot to the sci-fi storyline. Likewise, watch for continued sparks between Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton) and Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer). The two are a real-life couple.

Since the last season of Stranger Things wrapped, Brown and the other cast members have worked on a variety of projects. Brown talked about some of things she’d been doing with Seventeen magazine:

“I was recently named UNICEF’s youngest Goodwill Ambassador, which is a huge honor. My hope is that I will get to travel with them soon and see their work in the field. I’m also about to begin filming another movie, which is exciting!”

According to IMDB, one of the casts’ most experienced performers Winona Ryder hasn’t worked on, or had another project announced. David Harbour has the much-anticpated Hellboy reboot coming this year, along with Dhaka, that also stars Chris Mensworth. Perhaps the busiest of all has been Wolfhard.

In addition to Stranger Things Season 3, Wolfhard will also appear in The Goldfinch, he’ll voice Player in Carmen San Diego, he plays Miles in The Turning, Young Richie in It 2 and voices Puggsley Addams in The Addams Family.

Season 3 will include eight episodes. As usual,there are some interesting and compelling titles:

1. Suzie, Do You Copy?

2. The Mall Rats

3. The Case of the Missing Lifeguard

4. The Sauna Test

5. The Source

6. The Birthday

7. The Bite

8. The Battle of Starcourt

Once the entire season is released, expect to see a variety of coverage on a number of the aspects of Stranger Things.