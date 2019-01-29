Whitney Meets Buddy’s New Girlfriend Chelsea on My Big Fat Fabulous Life

Buddy Bell’s new girlfriend on My Big Fat Fabulous Life is raising some eyebrows this season, especially considering the kiss Buddy shared with Whitney Thore in promo clips for this season.
Fans of MBFFL have long questioned whether Whitney and Buddy would ever hook up, and the trailer for the newest season confirms that Whitney has feelings for her friend, although it doesn’t look as though the two are actually dating just yet. Buddy actually announces that he has a new girlfriend named Chelsea Roark, whom he says he would “marry yesterday” if he could.
However, his new relationship with Chelsea doesn’t sit well with Whitney. Whitney admits that there is chemistry between her and Buddy, and her friend Ashley Baynes even says in the promo for MBFFL that Whitney has an “undeniable crush” on him. Hunter Thore, Whitney’s brother, believes the two “should just date.” The trailer features an emotional clip where Whitney is telling Buddy how jealous she is that he’s found love and she hasn’t.