Whitney Meets Buddy’s New Girlfriend Chelsea on My Big Fat Fabulous Life

“I’m envious, you met Chelsea and just fell in love, and it seems like the simplest thing in the world. People find partners and they have babies and I’m not even anywhere close,” Whitney says in the promo above.

The trailer then cuts to several scenes of the two having fun together – giving each other massages, laying in bed and dancing together. Whitney then asks Buddy if she can kiss him, finally giving fans a taste of what they’ve all been waiting for. “I don’t know, I just wish we were together,” she says in the trailer.

Whitney voiced her concern over Buddy rushing into the relationship, saying she was worried that Buddy “would just get up and get married.” Is that jealousy speaking, or is she actually concerned that her friend might be rushing into things with his new girlfriend?

In an exclusive sneak peek from the January 29 episode, Whitney finally meets Buddy’s new beau. In the video below, the ladies share a polite-albeit-awkward exchange about how long Chelsea and Buddy have been dating, and how Chelsea is thinking about moving to Greensboro. Chelsea doesn’t remember the day that they actually met, and mentions that they kind of just hit it off when they first met and decided to date.

“You’re cool, I’m cool, let’s do this,” Chelsea said of the start of their relationship. Whitney jokes that Buddy says Chelsea is “cool, funny and a little crazy,” and asks what he says about her, to which Chelsea replies “the same,” and the girls share another awkward laugh. The girls both wave Buddy over, with Whitney visibly getting uncomfortable as the clip goes on.

“I feel awkward as hell in this situation,” Whitney tells the camera. “You know, obviously Heather is part of it, but it feels like I’m expected to have this like instant intimacy with her, because Buddy thinks she’s so wonderful, but really I’m just like ‘hi, you’re a stranger.'”

“I think I cringed into another galaxy the whole time I was around them,” Whitney admitted when she spoke with TV Insider about the meeting. “‘Awkward’ is just the best way to put it. I felt very awkward around Buddy and Chelsea.”

Whitney continued: “It felt kind of forced but, at the same time, I have no choice but to try to be really friendly with her. None of this is her fault, but my best friend is Buddy’s ex. Am I actually supposed to really try to be friends with her, or am I just supposed to be polite to her? It’s just a very weird dynamic in that way.”

So what’s going to happen between the two on this season of MBFFL? Will they begin dating? Is Buddy willing to break things off with Chelsea for Whitney, even though he mentioned how much he’d like to marry her? Tune in tonight at 8:00p.m ET/PT to see what the season has in store for Whitney, Buddy and Buddy’s girlfriend Chelsea.

