Is Buddy Whitney’s Boyfriend on the Newest Season of ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’?

Whitney Thore, star of TLC’s My Big Fat Fabulous Life, has a new love interest this season, by the looks of the trailer promo – longtime friend and former roommate Buddy Bell.

Fans of MBFFL have long questioned whether the two would ever hook up, and the trailer for the newest season confirms that Whitney has feelings for her friend, although it doesn’t look as though the two are actually dating just yet. Buddy actually announces that he has a new girlfriend named Chelsea, whom he says he would “marry yesterday” if he could.

However, his new relationship with Chelsea doesn’t sit well with Whitney nor his ex-girlfriend Heather, Whitney’s close friend. Heather is angry that Buddy seems to have already moved on from their relationship while she is left still feeling heartbroken about their breakup. The two split up when Buddy entered rehab to deal with his drug addiction.

“I was the one who suffered, and then he gets to move on and find happiness,” Heather says in the trailer. “You know what? F–k Buddy.”

Whitney admits that there is chemistry between her and Buddy, and her friend Ashley Baynes even says in the promo for MBFFL that Whitney has an “undeniable crush” on him. Hunter Thore, Whitney’s brother, believes the two “should just date.” The trailer features an emotional clip where Whitney is telling Buddy how jealous she is that he’s found love and she hasn’t.

Motherhood? Romance?! @whitneywaythore's fabulous year is just beginning! Tune in to the season premiere of #MyBigFatFabLife January 1 at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/ydgXdxe7VP — TLC Network (@TLC) December 15, 2018

“I’m envious, you met Chelsea and just fell in love, and it seems like the simplest thing in the world. People find partners and they have babies and I’m not even anywhere close,” Whitney says in the promo.

The trailer then cuts to several scenes of the two having fun together – giving each other massages, laying in bed and dancing together. Whitney then asks Buddy if she can kiss him, finally giving fans a taste of what they’ve all been waiting for.

“I don’t know, I just wish we were together,” she says in the trailer.

So what’s going to happen between the two on this season of MBFFL? Will they begin dating? Is Buddy willing to break things off with Chelsea for Whitney, even though he mentioned how much he’d like to marry her? Whitney voiced her concern over his marriage comment, saying she was worried that Buddy “would just get up and get married.” Is that jealousy speaking, or is she actually concerned that her friend might be rushing into things with his new girlfriend?

We know that this season has Whitney on a mission to help her mother recover from her stroke, as well as a new venture of teaching big girls dance classes around the country. However, she also mentions how lonely she is, and how she is hoping to find love and start a family. Is Whitney finally going to get her wish? Will it be with Buddy? Let us know your thoughts on in the comments!

Tune in tonight, January 1 at 8:00p.m ET/PT to see what the season has in store for Whitney and Buddy.

