‘Worst Cooks in America’ Season 15 Cast Spoilers (2019)

Food Network’s Worst Cooks in America is back tonight with its Season 15 premiere and let’s just say: the show’s title is not just a clever name. The new contestants this season have little to no cooking experience, but they’ll still put their skills to the test by enduring host Anne Burrell’s exhaustive kitchen boot camp.

Co-hosting the nine-episode season along with Chef Burrell is Tyler Florence, a graduate of the College of Culinary Arts at Johnson & Wales. The chef is the host of many Food Network shows (like Tyler’s Ultimate and The Great Food Truck Race), but this season’s Worst Cooks marks his fifth appearance on the franchise.

Here are the spoilers you need to know ahead of the show’s Season 15 premiere:

What’s in Store for Season 15?

Food Network‘s official description for Episode 1 reads: “Fifteen of the worst cooks in America enter boot camp with dreams of putting their kitchen nightmares behind them. Chefs Anne Burrell and Tyler Florence want to see what they’re dealing with so they begin by asking the recruits to make their signature dishes—a request with truly disastrous consequences! After being sorted into teams, the recruits must flock together like birds of a feather to make the perfect chicken dish. The recruits whose dishes don’t fly will be sent home.”

According to a press release, “upcoming episodes include a casino-night challenge featuring a game of Egg Roulette, carnival-themed pie battle, and the return of crowd-pleasing game Remote Control Chef. The season culminates in the finale on Sunday, March 3rd at 9 p.m. with the two most-improved recruits preparing a three-course restaurant quality meal for guest judges Debi Mazar, Michael Psilakis and Jessica Tom, who will sample the dishes in a blind taste test and determine the winner of $25,0000 and bragging rights for their team leader.”

Who Are the New Recruits for Season 15 of Worst Cooks in America?

Brett Azar – Rahway, N.J.

Azar is a stuntman and body double for former “Governator” Arnold Schwarzenegger. He’s a perfectionist who gives his all to everything he does…except in the kitchen. According to his official profile, he eats to function, not taste.

Carmelle Bull — Atlanta, Ga.

Bull calls herself a Food Network superfan. Though she’s a longtime viewer, her children and grandchildren don’t love her food. Her goal is to host a successful dinner party full of satisfied, satiated guests.

Brittany Carel — Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Bubbly Brittany doesn’t take herself too seriously, and that includes her work in the kitchen. She spent the last nine years taking care of her Alzheimer’s-stricken mother. Since her mom’s unfortunate passing, she hopes to finally learn how to cook so she can maintain a better lifestyle for herself and her future family.

Travele Judon — Chicago, Ill.

A stay-at-home dad by day and stand-up comedian by night, Travele is the primary caretaker for his kids. They frequently eat fast food or take out, and he wants to provide healthier, home-cooked meals for his family going forward. Plus, he wants to help out his bank account while he’s at it! (Take out gets expensive, people!)

Cody Medler — Los Angeles, Calif.

Medler is a surfer dude obsessed with working out. He lives off canned beans and overcooked protein. While he’s never learned how to properly cook for himself, he’s motivated to change that.

Chaz Oakley — Ninilchik, Alaska

Oakley is a hunter who grew up in the wilderness of Alaska. Though his hunting game is strong, his game meat ends up burnt and tasteless. He’s hoping to surprise his wife with a decent meal he can cook on his own.

Sponjetta Parrish — Athens, Ga.

Sponjetta is a former America’s Got Talent contestant and a spunky music lover with a fear of cooking. She wants to improve her diet, which consists of fast and frozen food. This aspiring singer-songwriter wants to use the prize money to help further her music career.

Cameron Pennington — Grayson, Ky.

Southern boy Cameron works as a sandwich artist, but he has zero cooking skills. Although he grew up in Kentucky, a state that loves its BBQ, Cameron can’t seem to work his way around a grill. He plans on enlisting in the Air Force and wants to learn to be more independent.

Alten Poblete — San Diego, Calif.

Alten is a dog walker, rapper, and pianist who loves going to the beach and eating his family’s home-cooked Filipino dishes. He’s a guy who spent too much time partying to learn how to cook, but now he’s ready to take on the Boot Camp and learn how to impress the ladies with some serious cooking chops.

Kat Schuessler — Kent, Ohio

Kat’s a superfan of Worst Cooks who works as a fast food employee and romance novelist. Her boyfriend won’t let her cook unsupervised, but Kat wants to learn how to cook for her partner and 10-month old daughter.

Caitlin Rose — Brick, N.J.

Jersey beauty queen Caitlin prides herself on her ability to burn a potato five-ways making her the perfect Worst Cooks candidate! She’s determined to move away from her life of microwavable dinners and become a true diva in the kitchen.

Mickey Wentz — Denver, Colo.

A stickler for dad jokes, Mickey’s cooking skills are no laughing matter. During one failed meal, he gave his son food poisoning. This former U.S. Coast Guard wants to redeem himself in his family’s eyes and learn how to make some delicious home-cooked meals.

Antoinette Wills — Washington D.C.

This sassy grandma may be petite, but her personality is large and in charge. Her cooking needs some serious help and her motivation to take home the prize remains fierce.

Allison Wolfe — Richmond, Texas

A stay-at-home mother of three, Allison is a perfectionist who claims she can do everything outside of a kitchen. She’s competing on the show to show her kids that their mom can do anything—even cook!

Terry Yu — Stockton, Calif.

A first-gen Chinese-American, Terry’s mom used to kick him out of the kitchen for being so clumsy. A pharmacist at a correctional facility, Yu wants to wean himself off of frozen meals by attending boot camp and learning for himself.

Worst Cooks in America airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the Food Network.