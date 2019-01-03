You on Netflix: What Happened to Candace? [SPOILERS]

You, the former Lifetime series streamed by Netflix in late December 2018, has a surprise twist at the end. Warning: There will be spoilers for series 1 in this article – including the fate of the mysterious Candace, who is Joe Goldberg’s former girlfriend.

First, the set up, and then we will explore what happened to Candace. Joe Goldberg, played by Penn Badgley, is a Dexter-like character – by day a bookseller with a simple if intense charm. However, he’s hiding a murderous impulse.

The show gets off to an immediately creepy start when Joe develops a fixation with Guinevere Beck (called Beck by her friends, and played by Elizabeth Lail.) Beck wanders into a bookstore where Joe works, and quick conversation convinces him they’re soulmates. Stalking her social media pages, Joe’s twisted psychology decides that he’s the only man who can save Beck. Save her from a bad boyfriend. Save her from a toxic friend. He sets out to eliminate, one-by-one, the people he thinks are threats to Beck, but who are really threats to his chances to be with Beck, whose life he intrudes with careful timing until they strike up a real relationship. Soon he’s monitoring her every move, on and offline.

Looks like you cant't talk yourself out of this one, Joe. Will you be able still win Beck over after this? 💔 👀 Don't miss the finale of #YOUonLifetime this SUNDAY at 10/9c on @lifetimetv. pic.twitter.com/RLC3mhxFGT — YOU (@YouNetflix) November 7, 2018

What of Candace? Viewers are led to believe that Candace, Joe’s former girlfriend and first love (played by Ambyr Childers), who was in a band, was another one of Joe’s victims. After all, the record executive Candace was having an affair with behind Joe’s back did meet a grisly end at Joe’s hand. Candace’s brother, who suspected Joe, has died (although it’s unclear how), and a close friend still seemed surprised that Candace just up and left – apparently for Rome – without staying in contact with anyone.

A suspicious Beck starts investigating. And that’s when the real twists start.

Candace Makes a Surprise Reappearance

You on Netflix spoilers: What happened to Candace in You? https://t.co/83rmFr5ATm pic.twitter.com/nyUCSrF6Qp — The Amed Post (@theamedpost) January 2, 2019

Candace’s supposed disappearance to Rome is pretty much the first thing that makes Beck suspicious of Joe. Her snooping culminates in her finding his trophy box hidden behind a ceiling tile in his bathroom. Inside it: The cell phones of his victims and her own cell phone, which she thought she lost but he was using to spy on her. Also inside it: Fragments of teeth. We are led to believe these teeth might belong to Candace.

Joe catches Beck and locks her inside a walled in glass room inside the bookstore’s basement where rare books are kept. A tense back-and-forth ignites as Beck pleads for her release and then tries to manipulate Joe into doing so. She escapes, briefly, but he catches her again, and this time he kills her.

The season ends with Joe back in the bookstore. The door clangs open, and a woman walks inside. At first, the viewer thinks this will be Joe’s next victim as the woman is walking inside like Beck did once. However, then the camera reveals it’s Candace – returned.

“I think we have some unfinished business to talk about,” she says.

This sets up the sequel. Netflix has already announced there will be a season 2 of You. It’s likely to feature Candace, although it’s based on a book called Hidden Bodies, which is set in Los Angeles.

Showrunner Sera Gamble confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter that Penn Badgley would return as stalker Joe. “Part of the fun of continuing the story is that the loose ends from Joe’s past are still dangling and could come back to him at anytime. He is very worried about the fact that Peach Salinger’s family has hired people to investigate her alleged suicide, and there is evidence potentially still at her house from season one,” she revealed.

“If you look at every act of violence that he does in season one, that is potentially something that could come back and bite him. And Dr. Nicky is in prison and he is ardently protesting his innocence.”