How to Watch ‘Young Justice: Outsiders’ Season 3 Online

The third season of Young Justice, retitled Young Justice: Outsiders, will air tonight on the DC Universe streaming platform. Fans of the animated series will get the first 13 episodes throughout January, with three episodes being released every Friday except January 25, where four episodes will be released. The second half of 13 episodes will premiere in June 2019. Find out how to stream it here.

According to DC Universe’s release schedule for Titans, fans can now watch the season premiere forYoung Justice: Outsiders. Currently, the DC Universe streaming platform is only available to subscribers in the United States and some associated territories. Screen Rant reports that the platform has made plans to extend to Canada at some point in 2019. Subscriptions for the DC Universe cost $7.99 per month, with an annual subscription price of $74.99 per year.

‘Young Justice: Outsiders’ Is Currently Available to Watch On DC Universe Streaming

It is also a possibility that Young Justice: Outsiders will be picked up and distributed by Netflix in addition to the DC Universe. Netflix currently hold the international distribution rights to the first two seasons of Young Justice, and they have recently picked up the rights to air DC Universe’s first original live-action series, Titans. so the odds seem good they will continue to do the same for other exclusive DC Universe programs until the service becomes available globally.

The premiere episode, titled “Princes All”, tracks the fallout of a tragic accident. The description for the episode reads: “After the Justice League faces a horrifying incident on the planet Rann, Dick Grayson gathers an elite squad of heroes to shut down a meta-human trafficking syndicate in Markovia.” The second episode, titled “Royal We”, follows Dick Grayson and the rest of the Young Justice:Outsiders team as they continue their covert operation in Markovia.

The First 13 Episodes Are Currently Available, With the Second 13 Set for Release In June

In addition to the new season, fans who subscribe to the DC Universe will also have access to “enhanced episodes” from the first two seasons. The “enhanced episodes” will feature commentary, interviews and inside information from from a wide range of Young Justice experts; including stars of the Whelmed podcast like Rich Howard, Emily Buza, and Neal Powell as well as Young Justice producers Greg Weisman and Brandon Vietti and art director Phil Bourassa.

The streaming service will also include a “Making of” Young Justice: Outsiders series. The series follows voice actress Whitney Moore as she provides an inside look at the production of Young Justice. There will also be access to DC Daily, which is the daily news program that airs on DC Universe.