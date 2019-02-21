Arrested by ICE & Facing Deportation, Memes About 21 Savage Are Rampant [Explicit Video]

Atlanta-based, but not Atlanta-born as he led the public to believe, rapper 21 Savage was arrested by U.S. immigration officials on Sunday in Georgia.
Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph came to the U.S. from the UK as a teen in 2005, immigration officials said, and he overstayed his visa to settle in Atlanta.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Bryan Cox said “His whole public persona is false. He actually came to the U.S. from the U.K. as a teen and overstayed his visa.”
In custody in Georgia, Abraham-Joseph, aka 21 Savage, is facing deportation.
As was reported by Reuters, Cox said Abraham-Joseph was convicted on felony drug charges in 2014. His arrest was said to be part of a “targeted operation with the cooperation of local law enforcement.”
His lawyer told Variety that her client is a role model who is providing financial literacy programs for young people.
But the irony of the rapper’s back story versus the real story of Abraham-Joseph had the internet blazing with memes about the ‘Red Opps’ MC. The video for that track has 113 million-plus views.
Back to the memes.
Millions have been shared, some relatively benign and others mostly brutal. And for one pop star with her own issues, liking the 21 Savage memes and telling her millions of followers they were the best part of the Super Bowl, deleted her Twitter account after she was dragged. And thousands mocked her struggles with addiction.
The whole thing is ugly.
Some Folks’ Beef With the ‘Bank Account’ Rapper is His Made-up ATL-Rapper Persona
People did not hold back. World Star was among the first out of the gate and the theme, Abraham-Joseph’s nation of origin, or at least from where he came, which was apparently not Gwinnett County, it was the United Kingdon.
Some might consider these Anglophobic.
Many of the Memes Ae Brutal
Truth: He was in a Car
But Abraham-Joseph, AKA Savage, Has Support
It wasn’t all negative. People asked that others stop mocking the rapper who is in federal custody and facing deportation.
Offest of Migos pleaded to people to back off saying his family depends on him.
And the Free 21 Savage movement has begun.