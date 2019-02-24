Adam Lambert & Queen on Opening the 2019 Oscars

Without a show host this year, the 2019 Oscars will have no opening monologue or skit about the nominees. There will, however, be a major opening performance. The Academy Awards will be opened by Adam Lambert and Queen, singing “We Are the Champions”, in honor of the hit movie Bohemian Rhapsody. Lambert said it’s a good fit because everyone in the room at the Oscars are champions, nominated and hoping to be winners.

Bohemian Rhapsody has been nominated for several awards at this year’s Oscars and it was a musical film, so having a part in the event is a good fit. The movie focused on the life of longtime Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, who died in 1991 of HIV/AIDS. In the movie, Lambert actually made a small cameo, tempting Mercury at a truck stop.

Lambert came aboard at the new frontman for Queen in 2011, according to Billboard, so this is not a new collaboration. And in an essay with Billboard, Lambert said he was a longtime fan of the late Mercury. Lambert wrote, “Musically, I loved his attack: He was very aggressive and seemed in control of everything he was singing. Later, seeing some live performances [on video], it was also his stage presence, the way he was so over the top. I knew he meant to be campy and wild to entertain people. I identified with that in him very quickly.”

In a red carpet interview with Ryan Seacrest on E!, Lambert said that what the band most talks about when they speak of Mercury is his sense of humor. Lambert said they described him as very dry and playful with the audience. He stated that the bandmates told him they thought he and Mercury would have gotten on well.

According to the Kansas City Star, the producers of the Oscars wanted a nontraditional way to open up the show, which is what made them reach out to Queen. The producer Glenn Weiss told USA Today, “If you’re ever heard Queen’s music, I think this will be something that will invite you in in a really great way … The music is so well-known that this to us became a really great way to open the show and not be traditional like a normal awards show and depend on things like a monologue … Just opening the show with that kind of energy and known music and excitement allows us to start this in a different way, and we think it’s really good to just jump right in.”

Another Oscars producer, Donna Gigliotti, chimed in as well, revealing, “How did we come to that decision? Well, you have to look at the fact that this is a movie (Bohemian Rhapsody) that has done in excess of $800 million worldwide business … We are putting on a show for a worldwide audience. So Queen is kind of a natural for us. I mean, don’t you want to be at rehearsals when Queen are rehearsing? It’s exciting. It’s fantastic.”

Recently, in addition to getting this opportunity to appear at the Oscars, Lambert released a new song called “Feel Something”.