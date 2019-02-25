Adam Levine’s Parents: Who Are His Mother and Father?

Adam Levine is a superstar in the music industry. We may know all about his songs, but what do we know about his personal life?

Who, for example, raised Levine? Read on to learn more about his parents.

Adam was born in 1979 to Fredric Levine and Patsy Levine. Fredric was the founder of a retail chain, called M. Fredric, while Patsy worked as an admissions counselor.

According to the Telegraph, Fred currently owns two men’s fashion boutiques in LA. The outlet also reports that Levine’s parents are divorced, but “remain close”. Throughout his childhood, he split time between his mother’s house during the week and father’s house on the weekends.

Growing up, Levine was terribly shy– descriptors he chose himself. But he adds that his family was always rooting for him. He tells the JC, “My mum was a pushover… and my dad used to scare me a little bit to make sure I bathed and stuff like that. But he and I had a great relationship.”

He continued by saying, “Dad spiked in a little Judaism… But it wasn’t the kind of thing he wanted to force on me.”

What does he think of religion, himself? He tells the JC, “Religion is a very long, complicated conversation that we’re not going to have right now… He believes that “you have to let kids figure out what they want to do for themselves…. my father did ask me whether I wanted a barmitzvah, and I said no.”

Levine is a father to two daughters with wife Behati Prinsloo. Despite the family’s widespread fame, they have done their best to keep their little girls out of the spotlight.

A rare photo from November shows Adam and his wife standing behind a swing set as they play with their daughters. The pic was accompanied by the comment, “THANKFUL.”

Adam has spoken highly of his model wife and adorable children a number of times. During an interview with E! News after he got his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, he said, “I am one of the luckiest people who has ever lived and it has nothing to do with me… It has to do with the people who love me the most.”

Behati, Levine’s wife, is originally from Namibia. She moved to NYC in 2005 to pursue a modeling career, and within two years, she became the face of Victoria’s Secret Pink. The couple met in 2012, when Adam was looking for a model for a music video, according to Country Living. The outlet writes, “A mutual friend gave him Behati’s email and the two began writing daily. Although Behati didn’t have time to take the job, she made sure to meet up with Adam in person a few weeks later.”

Behati later told Andy Cohen, “It was kind of love at first sight because we had that constant kind of back and forth.”