Is Adam Levine Married? Does He Have a Wife?

Adam Levine is the frontman of the long-running hit band Maroon 5, as well as the veteran coach on The Voice. Many fans may be wondering about his love life. Is he married? Does he have a girlfriend? Well, for all you hopefuls out there, unfortunately for you, he is happily married to his wife, model Behati Prinsloo.

Levine and Prinsloo have two children together and just appear to be one of the most fun couples on the planet. In their Instagram posts, the two are often shown laughing together, dressing up in costumes, and playing with their daughters.

Prinsloo originally hails from Africa, but she left Africa to travel the world and pursue modeling. She went on to become a very recognizable model for Victoria’s Secret and could be seen walking in their famous annual show. But, when Prinsloo decided to become a mother, she took a break from the scantily clad catwalk. In an interview with Net-a-Porter, Prinsloo dished on the decision, saying, “I DIDN’T FEEL UNDER PRESSURE to get back in shape [after having children]. I got pregnant [with daughter Gio, now 11 months] seven months after I had my first baby [daughter Dusty, now two]. I’ve been modeling for 15 years and when I got pregnant I didn’t want to do anything, I wanted to enjoy my time. I really liked being pregnant and not working. When I got pregnant the second time, I just did the same thing.”

In late 2018, Prinsloo returned to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and her husband was in the crowd, showing his support. She even blew him kisses from the catwalk.

Prinsloo revealed to Net-a-Porter that when she or husband Levine are working, he has a lot of family in the area to watch their children, so that makes being a working parent a lot easier.

Prinsloo and Levine married in a secret wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in 2014. Actor Jonah Hill, who is a friend of Levine’s, actually officiated their marriage. Both Levine’s band Maroon 5 and Prinsloo participated in the reception as entertainment. For years, Levine spoke about not really believing that marriage was for him. He previously said to Elle that, “There are many things that keep me from getting married. But there will be a time when marriage makes sense to me … I have a very all-over-the-place lifestyle. The people I know who are married—90 percent of them have houses and live in the same place and sleep in the same bed every night … The most important thing about marriage is understanding that it might not be the right time, regardless of what your friends are doing.”

Clearly, Levine’s mind was changed after meeting Prinsloo. The couple did have a hiccup in their courtship and broke up for a couple of months. But, they ultimately realized they wanted to be together. After coming back together, the two became engaged and ended up getting married. Both have said that they’d like to have a big family, so maybe they will expand their brood soon.