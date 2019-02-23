Adrien Brody Isn’t Dead, Death Hoax Surfaces on Twitter

A viral death hoax claims that Oscar winner Adrien Brody is dead. Brody, 45, is said to have passed away from unknown causes on February 21. The false report for the actor read:

“At about 11 a.m. ET on Thursday (February 21, 2019), our beloved actor Adrien Brody passed away. Adrien Brody was born on April 14, 1973 in New York,” the statement read. “He will be missed but not forgotten. Please show your sympathy and condolences by commenting on and liking this page.”

Brody Was Falsely Reported As Dead on February 22 At the Age of 45

As is typical with these sorts of accounts, some fans were taken aback by the news of the actor’s death, while others were skeptical given the fact that no major news outlets had picked up the story or reported anything regarding an actor of Brody’s caliber. He was the youngest performer in history to win the Best Actor Oscar for 2002’s The Pianist. Some of Brody’s other notable films include The Village, Midnight In Paris, The Grand Budapest Hotel, and the 2005 remake of King Kong.

On February 22, the actor’s representatives reportedly confirmed that Brody is alive and well. “He joins the long list of celebrities who have been victimized by this hoax,” they stated. “He’s still alive and well, stop believing what you see on the Internet.”

Brody Nearly Died While Filming the 2007 Film ‘The Darjeeling Limited’

Brody has never before been the focus of a death hoax, but he did admit that he nearly died while shooting the 2007 film The Darjeeling Limited. He often rode around India on a Royal Enfield motorbike during production, but he experienced a close call when he made a wrong turn and nearly crashed into a cow. “Riding’s something indescribable and alluring, but dangerous, and rear-ending a cow with my face wouldn’t have been a dignified death,” he jokingly told the Guardian. ‘I remember laughing as it was almost over – just the absurdity of: ‘This cannot be the way to go out.'”

Brody has also spoken about the importance of making the most out of his life and career. “There’s no guarantee that you deserve anything in this life and there are an infinite amount of gifted people that do not ever receive any opportunity or recognition,” he said. “So do I have standards and hopes that I could find a calibre of material on a par with The Pianist more frequently, and collaborations with film-makers like that more frequently? Yes. Those are out of my control for the most part.”

“It’s so hard to align those things in your life,” he added. “It’s how old you are, where you are in your life, what’s in the ether, and at the same time you have to work and continue to cultivate your body of work.”