‘AGT The Champions’ Finals 2019: Contestants & Wildcards

Tonight is the 2019 finals of America’s Got Talent‘s special edition of AGT: The Champions. And, while many believed that there would be 12 finalists in the mix, there are actually 13, as an extra wildcard contestant was added, according to spoilers on the AGT Wikipedia page. Get to know more about each of the contestants who are appearing on tonight’s finals episode for AGT in our rundown below. The contestants are listed in the order that they appear on the show.

Cristina Ramos – This talented singer opens the show with her unique rendition of the song “Call Me” by Blondie.

Preacher Lawson – Comedian Lawson delivers another stand-up routine and this week’s focuses on fitness.

Darci Lynne Farmer – Farmer is one of the wildcard contestants and she is a previous AGT winner. For her act on tonight’s show, she uses her beloved pupped Petunia, who performs Opera.

Deadly Games – This daredevil duo stuns with another routine, full of knife throwing and a crossbow. This season, they received the golden buzzer from judge Heidi Klum.

Kechi Okwuchi – The singing plane crash survivor is back and tonight, she sings a ballad on the show.

Brian Justin Crum – Crum performs a pleasant rendition of the song “Never Enough” from The Greatest Showman.

Jon Dorenbos – The athletic magician truly stuns tonight, with an elaborate magic trick involving the judges. He is the other wildcard contestant in the mix.

Angelica Hale – This 11-year-old singer does her best to deliver a powerful performance for the judges, but can she stand up against some of the stiff competition?

Kseniya Simonova – Simonova is an incredible performance artist, who uses sand art for her act. Tonight, she tells a beautiful story by using her artistic talents with sand.

Paul Potts – This Opera singer takes the stage to deliver a strong performance.

Shin Lim – Magician Shin Lim appears on the finals with an act full of illusions and a card trick.

Susan Boyle – Boyle was judge Mel B’s golden buzzer this season and tonight, she performs a song from Les Miserables.

The finals air from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9 p.m. CT, and they are pre-taped. Next week, the finale will air on February 18, 2019.

Terry Crews was a new addition to the show this season, taking over the hosting duties for Tyra Banks. Season 14 of America’s Got Talent will have another cast shake-up. Crews will return, as will judges Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel, but the other two judges are out. Heidi Klum and Mel B will not be coming back next season.

The new judges are actress Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough. Hough made a name for herself and on Dancing With the Stars and later became a judge on the series so this will not be her first time on a judges’ panel.