‘AGT Champions’ Results Tonight & Finale Winner

Tonight was the first ever finale of AGT: The Champions, with all-stars from America’s Got Talent, in addition to other talent shows, competing against each other. Unlike the regular show, this was a pre-taped edition, but it was filled with winners. Last week, the top 12 finalists were shown performing for the winning votes and tonight, the results were revealed. Read on to find out who won tonight, along with the other results.

The first three acts to find out their fates were singers Brian Justin Crum, Cristina Ramos and Kechi, the plane crash survivor. The act taking the first spot in the top 5 was revealed to be … Cristina Ramos.

Ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer, singer Susan Boyle and magician Jon Dorenbos were the next up. Farmer was the one who moved on to the top 5. Prior to tonight’s show, it was rumored that she and magician Shin Lim were the top 2 …

Opera singer Paul Potts, young singer Angelica Hale and comedian Preacher Lawson were then brought center stage. The results revealed that the contestant going into the top 5 from these three was … Preacher Lawson. Daredevil act Deadly Games, magician Shin Lim, and the sand artist, Ksenyia Simonova, were next to be revealed as in or out of the competition. Host Terry Crews said that out of these three, TWO acts were moving forward.

The first act moving into the top 5 was Ksenyia Simonova. And, the last act to round out the top 5 finalists was … Shin Lim.

And just like magic, he’s in the Top 5. Congrats to @ShinLimMagic! ♣️ pic.twitter.com/lVkXDSiJfS — America's Got Talent (@AGT) February 19, 2019

The act who finished in fifth place tonight was … Preacher Lawson. Judge Mel B gasped, “No.” And, upon leaving the stage, Lawson said he appreciated the audience and said he doesn’t feel like he lost at all. Mel B said that she can’t wait to attend one of his comedy shows.

And then, the fourth place act was announced and it was Cristina Ramos. Judge Heidi Klum praised Ramos for her appearance on the show and called her “a champion”.

Left on the show were the top 3 – Shin Lim, Darci Lynne Farmer and Ksenyia Simonova. Finishing in third place tonight was Simonova. This meant that the leaked spoilers were true – Farmer and Lim were the final two. If Farmer were to end up the winner, this would mean she has won America’s Got Talent two times, which would be something never done on the series. Unfortunately for Farmer, Shin Lim took the win this time.

SHIN LIM IS THE WINNER OF AGT: THE CHAMPIONS.

America’s Got Talent will return with its normal show format, for season 14 of the show, this coming summer 2019. Terry Crews will make his second appearance as the show’s host and there will be a couple of new judges on the panel. Mel B and Heidi Klum are not returning next season, but Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell will resume their roles as judges.

Former Dancing With the Stars judge Julianne Hough and actress Gabrielle Union are set to take on the gig as judges. So, tune in this summer on NBC to watch the show.