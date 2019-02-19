AGT’s New Judges for ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 14

AGT: The Champions comes to an end with some big announcements for Summer 2019. The regular format of America’s Got Talent resumes with season 14 of the show this summer and there are some new judges in the mix. The judges have been Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Mel B and Heidi Klum for a few seasons and now a big change is coming. Heidi and Mel B are out for next season, with two big names as replacements.

Actress Gabrielle Union and former Dancing With the Stars judge Julianne Hough are taking their places on the show. According to TV Line, Meredith Ahr, President of Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment, released the following statement about the cast change. Ahr stated, “One of the many secrets to the success and longevity of America’s Got Talent is its fearless drive to reinvent itself. The next evolution of the format brings in fresh expert eyes to join Simon and Howie on the panel. Gabrielle and Julianne are two of the most aspirational women in the business, on top of being electric entertainers with talent across disciplines. I am excited to see how their knowledge, compassion and sheer joy enhance the experience for acts and viewers alike.”

Gabrielle Union is known for her many TV appearances and movies, including Bring It On, Bad Boys 2, Being Mary Jane and Sleepless. Hough started out as a pro dancer on Dancing With the Stars, transitioned into acting and singing, and then became a judge on the show that put her on the map. She left DWTS a couple seasons ago.

Heidi Klum and Mel B both joined AGT in season 8, so what could be the reason for them leaving? Good Housekeeping reported that the two judges have very busy schedules this summer, so, perhaps they couldn’t work in filming for AGT. Klum recently exited Project Runway, after being the veteran host on that show as well. Along with her, went Tim Gunn, who has also been a part of Project Runway since the beginning. The two have teamed up for a new reality show that is launching on Amazon Prime Video. Heidi is also still starring on Germany’s Next Top Model. As for Mel B, this summer, she will be on her Spice Girls reunion tour in the UK.

For AGT: The Champions, fans were surprised to see host Tyra Banks did not return. Actor and Comedian Terry Crews took on hosting duties in her place and he will reportedly remain the host, through season 14 of AGT. Trish Kinane, Fremantle President of Entertainment Programming, released this statement about Crews and the new judges, according to E! News, “Our millions of longtime viewers have already embraced Terry as the host of AGT: The Champions, and we are excited to welcome Gabrielle and Julianne to the AGT family, They are ready to bring a new level of expertise, energy, entertainment and fun to our judging panel.”

Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel will remain on the judges’ panel for the new season.