‘AGT The Champions’ Votes: How Voting for the Results Works?

Usually, America’s Got Talent incorporates live fan voting for at-home viewers at some point in the season, but AGT: The Champions is different. For this special edition of the series, the episodes are pre-taped and votes are cast by “superfans”. According to NBC, “America’s Got Talent: The Champions features 50 acts from around the world competing to be declared the best of the best. The first five episodes of the season will each showcase 10 of these acts, with two acts moving on each week: one act chosen by the Golden Buzzer and the second act chosen by a panel of pre-selected superfans gathered from all 50 states! The final 10 will then compete to be the AGT Champion. Voting is not open to the public.”

According to Gold Derby, the exact number of superfans has not been revealed and not every member of this panel participates in the vote for every episode of the show.

When America’s Got Talent returns with its regular format for season 14, voting will come into play for at-home viewers, once again. There will be some other changes to the show though. New host Terry Crews will remain the host, with returning judges Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel still in the mix. Judges Mel B and Heidi Klum will not be back and they are being replaced by actress Gabrielle Union, as well as Julianne Hough.

Meredith Ahr, the president of the alternative and reality group at NBC Entertainment, weighed in on the cast changes to Variety, stating that, “One of the many secrets to the success and longevity of ‘America’s Got Talent’ is its fearless drive to reinvent itself. The next evolution of the format brings in fresh expert eyes to join Simon and Howie on the panel. Gabrielle and Julianne are two of the most aspirational women in the business, on top of being electric entertainers with talent across disciplines. I am excited to see how their knowledge, compassion and sheer joy enhance the experience for acts and viewers alike. As their partner in crime, host Terry Crews will continue to light up the stage with his quick wit and unending charm.”

Trish Kinane, the president of entertainment programming for Fremantle North America, also said, “Our millions of longtime viewers have already embraced Terry as the host of AGT: The Champions, and we are excited to welcome Gabrielle and Julianne to the AGT family. They are ready to bring a new level of expertise, energy, entertainment and fun to our judging panel.”

Tune in to NBC on Monday night, February 18, 2019, for the finale episode of AGT: The Champions.