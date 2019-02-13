How Much Is Alex’s Dad Gary Kompothecras Worth?

Alex Kompothecras and his friends have their very own reality show that airs on MTV. The show, called Siesta Key, is currently in its second season and follows the lives of a group of young adults post-high school.

The Kompothecras family is extremely wealthy. In fact, it was Alex’s dad Gary’s idea to create the reality show — which has been compared to The Hills — and he even funded the pilot. Week over week, viewers get to see just how much money the Kompothecras family has.

While Gary Kompothecras’ exact net worth is unclear — and Alex’s net worth is unconfirmed at $2 million — the family is one of the wealthiest in Sarasota County, Florida.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Kompo Compound, Located in Point of Rocks, Is Worth More Than $12 Million

The Kompothecras compound is located in Point of Rocks on Siesta Key. According to Sarasota Magazine, the home was worth more than $12 million back in 2016. The stunning property is the backdrop for many scenes on MTV’s Siesta Key.

According to Sarasota Magazine, Gary and his wife, Beth, bought a piece of land for $2.3 million in the mid-90s. They later built a “13,560-square-foot limestone home modeled after the Marble House in Newport, Rhode Island, built for William Vanderbilt” on the property.

The home is complete with seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms, a bowling alley and a billiards room. It’s steps from the beach, with waterfront views and stunning sunsets almost every night.

Aside from a huge house, the Kompothecras family doesn’t want for much. They own a boat and several nice cars — and Alex benefits from all of it. In one episode of Season 2 of Siesta Key, Gary took Alex to buy him a brand new car — a 2018 Bentley Bentayga. Price point? $195,000.

Gary Kompothecras Is a Chiropractor Who Founded 1-800-ASK-GARY

Gary Kompothecras is a licensed chiropractor. He is well known in southwestern Florida, particularly in the Tampa area. He’s the founder of 1-800-ASK-GARY, a helpline created to help people who need to find a lawyer or a doctor following an accident.

“If you have been injured in an auto accident, motorcycle accident, truck accident or some other type of accident, 1-800-ASK-GARY (1-844-885-9082) is here to help. For over a decade, more than 200,000 Floridians have called 1-800-ASK-GARY for their auto accident and injury needs. In the days immediately following your accident, we realize that you will have fears as well as questions that you will not be able to answer on your own, our helpline will connect you with someone who will be able to discuss the specifics of your situation one-on-one,” reads part of the description on the Ask Gary website.

Since starting the company, it has expanded to cover Kentucky, Minnesota, and New Mexico, in addition to Florida.

Gary Kompothecras Funded the Show’s Pilot

Believe it or not, it was Gary Kompothecras’ idea for his son and his friends to have their own reality show, á la Jersey Shore or The Hills. In fact, it was Gary who funded the pilot and helped get the show off the ground.

“I go, ‘You guys are really having a hell of a lifestyle.’ I said this would be a good reality show. Plus they’re good kids, so that was the main thing, they weren’t bad kids. I said this would be a good story because when I was growing up, you had Father Knows Best, you had My Three Sons, you had people with values and I didn’t see that in the TV of late,” Gary told the Herald-Tribune in 2017.

It didn’t take long to get MTV interested and, voila, Siesta Key came to be. The second season of the show is currently airing on the network. No word yet on whether or not MTV will renew the show for a third season.

