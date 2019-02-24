Alfonso Cuaron Wife: Is the Filmmaker Married?

Alfonso Cuarón is a major contender heading into the 2019 Oscars. His film Roma is tied for the most nominations of the year with ten, and Cuarón himself is up for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Cinematography. But is the filmmaker married? Does he have a wife or girlfriend that will be attending the ceremony with him?

Cuarón is currently single and unmarried. He has been wed twice before, but both unions ended in divorce. He married his first wife Mariana Elizondo in 1980, and they stayed together until their divorce in 1993. They have one son together, Jonas Cuarón. Jonas is also a filmmaker who helped write his father’s 2013 blockbuster Gravity.

Alfonso Cuarón Is Twice Divorced & Has 3 Children Including Filmmaker Jonas

Mariana wrote an article for Quien.com where she reflected on her marriage to Cuarón and what it was like to raise a son with him. “As a father I think he is very good,” she wrote. [He is] committed, loving, character trainer, honest, scrupulous, congruent to the best of his ability, which gives the children a very great tranquility and a lot of security.” Mariana also said that she maintains a good relationship with Cuarón even though they are divorced.

“As a former couple [we] get along well, some of the playfulness is conserved,” she admitted. “And now we also share grandchildren which brings us closer in the sense that we are the grandparents and we share unique moments with them… Whatever happens, he does not lose ground, he does not close his conscience, he does not move away from real life and he never forgets what really matters.”

Cuarón ‘s Second Divorce Inspired the Themes of His 2013 Film ‘Gravity’

Cuarón married Italian actress and journalist Annalisa Bugliani in 2001. The couple had two children together, Tess Bú Cuarón and Olmo Teodoro Cuarón, before divorcing in 2008. Cuarón later revealed that he and actress Sandra Bullock used the filming of Gravity to work through personal adversity, as both were still dealing with their respective divorces.

“When [Sandra and I] met for the first time we didn’t talk about space or technology,” he told Express. “We just talked about adversity in the context of our lives – in an abstract way. It created a very interesting bond between us and a common understanding of what we were looking for.”

Cuarón Recently Split Up with Longtime Girlfriend Sheherazade Goldsmith

“A lot of work was on fine-tuning the screenplay to really try to get into the emotional core of every single one of these scenes and that common understanding we had on the subject was very important,” he added. Bullock was nominated for Best Actress for her role in the film, and Cuarón won the Oscar for Best Director.

Cuarón was romantically linked to British jeweler Sheherazade Goldsmith starting in 2011. The filmmaker even shot a minute-long commercial for Goldsmith’s jewelry line. While the couple never spoke publicly about their romance, they dated steadily until 2018, when Page Six reported that they split. “I believe the official line is that they are no longer together,” said an inside source.