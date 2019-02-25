The Bachelor: Aly Raisman Isn’t Watching Colton Underwood

As The Bachelor closes in on its season finale, some fans are curious as to whether Colton Underwood’s ex-girlfriend, Aly Raisman, has been keeping up with the series. The former Olympic athlete has made a point of saying that she has avoided anything to do with Underwood and his pursuit of the ideal partner.

“I don’t watch the show,” Raisman told People Magazine. “We broke up a couple of years ago and we really — we have not talked in a really, really long time.” Raisman and Underwood split in 2017. “I wouldn’t say it was on the show. I would say it was my first love,” Underwood admitted to The Lady Gang Podcast.

Raisman Has Said That She Doesn’t Keep Up with the Reality Series

“While it was confusing and hard in the beginning, it also taught me a lot about myself, what I need, what I want, what I can do better in a relationship,” he added. “It was, like, a big growing, a big step for me. It was really tough.” Despite her indifference to Underwood and The Bachelor series as a whole, Raisman has voiced support for contestant Caelynn Miller-Keyes. Earlier in the season, Caelynn opened up to Underwood about how she was raped in college, and continues to be one of the most popular contestants.

“I am supportive of anybody that comes forward and especially for her to do that on national television, I really commend her for her bravery and I stand with her and I hope she’s getting a ton of support because she deserves it,” Raisman said. She added that most people don’t “realize how hard” it is to open up about sexual assault. “Even if you can’t relate to someone’s story, if you are supportive of a survivor, you are helping — I really believe you’re making a change in the world that we live in.”

Despite Her Indifference, Raisman Has Voiced Support for Contestant Caelynn Miller-Keyes

“I think when you’re honest then people realize that they’re not alone,” Raisman added. “I have my insecurities just like everybody else. When I was younger, I would get made fun of by the boys in my class for being too muscular and I never felt girly.”

“There’s no reason to be mean to people about their appearance, so that’s very important to me to speak up about,” she explained. “When people are bullying other people it’s ‘cause they’re insecure with themselves.”