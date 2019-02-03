WATCH: Amazon’s Celebrity-Packed Super Bowl Commercial 2019

An A-list lineup is scheduled to appear in Amazon Alexa’s newest Super Bowl ad.

Starring Forest Whitaker, Harrison Ford, and Broad City duo Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson, the 90-second spot promoting Alexa riffs off of the joke that the company has failed to successfully incorporate Alexa into a number of different devices. It tried putting Alexa in a toothbrush, which muffled the sound of the podcast Forest Whitaker was listening to. Then it tried putting Alexa in Harrison Ford’s dog collar, but with every bark, the dog ordered his own meal, and lastly, it tried incorporating Alexa into a hot tub that Glazer and Jacobson were sitting in. Unfortunately, this resulted in the pair getting booted out of the tub. In the last stunt, Mark and Scott Kelly are shown trying to troubleshoot a situation that has led to a worldwide electrical blackout.

The spot was created with Lucky Generals and will air in the second half of the game. It marks Amazon’s fourth consecutive Super Bowl spot promoting Alexa.

What are the spot’s stars up to these days? According to his IMDB, Ford is saddling up once again to play Indiana Jones in an Untitled Indiana Jones Project. The film has been announced and isn’t slated to come out until 2021. This year, Ford is also slated to appear as John Thornton in Call of the Wild. Forest Whitaker, meanwhile, will star as Bumpy Johnson in the new TV series The Godfather of Harlem. Variety announced the news in April 2018, writing that the series will tell “the true story of crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker), who in the early 1960s returned after 10 years in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in shambles.” Epix has ordered 10 episodes for the first season of the show.

Last year’s Amazon commercial also featured a number of celebrities, including Cardi B, Gordon Ramsey, Rebel Wilson, and Sir Anthony Hopkins. It even included a cameo from Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. In that ad, Alexa loses her voice, and these celebs were brought in to fill in for her while her voice recovered. The 2018 commercial ended up being the most-viewed Super Bowl commercial on Youtube. It also reached the top of the polls on USA Today’s Ad Meter.

In 2016, the ad starred Alec Baldwin.

The Super Bowl is the most-watched program on television each year, with over 100 million viewers tuning in. It’s no surprise that the price of ad space has skyrocketed as a result of incredibly high viewership. According to Sporting News, CBS is charging a record $5.25 million for a 30-second spot during the game between the Rams and the Patriots. This is an increase from 2007, when it cost $2.4 million for the same amount of commercial space.