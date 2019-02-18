‘America’s Got Talent: Champions’ Host Terry Crews Will Return Next Season

America’s Got Talent: The Champions airs its finale tonight as 12 acts remain in the running to take the top spot as AGT‘s ultimate champion. Judges for the spin-off series include Simon Cowell of American Idol fame, Spice Girl Mel B, model Heidi Klum, and TV host and actor Howie Mandel.

Joining the series for the very first time is host Terry Crews. It was recently announced that Crews will be returning, taking over hosting duties from America’s Next Top Model creator and host Tyra Banks going forward starting with this summer’s 14th installment of America’s Got Talent. In addition, actress Gabrielle Union and dancer-actress-singer Julianne Hough will serve as judges on the upcoming season, joining returning judges Cowell and Mandel. Mel B. and Heidi Klum will not return. According to Page Six, Banks is moving on to focus on producing projects.

At the start of the current season, Crews said on his Instagram page, “I am so proud and honored to join Simon, Mel, Heidi, and Howie in hosting the #1 alternative series on television. Now America’s got Terry Crews!”

Crews follows in the footsteps of the series’ past hosts which included Regis Philbin, Jerry Springer, Nick Cannon, and Banks.

“One of the many secrets to the success and longevity of America’s Got Talent is its fearless drive to reinvent itself,” said Meredith Ahr, president of the alternative and reality group at NBC Entertainment. “The next evolution of the format brings in fresh expert eyes to join Simon and Howie on the panel. Gabrielle and Julianne are two of the most aspirational women in the business, on top of being electric entertainers with talent across disciplines. I am excited to see how their knowledge, compassion and sheer joy enhance the experience for acts and viewers alike. As their partner in crime, host Terry Crews will continue to light up the stage with his quick wit and unending charm.”

In addition to “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” Crews also stars on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which NBC recently saved from cancelation and debuted its sixth season. Crews is also known for roles in films like Deadpool 2, the Expendables franchise, and Sorry to Bother You. He also made headlines as part of the #MeToo movement after coming forward with his own story of sexual assault at the hands of former WME partner Adam Venit.

America’s Got Talent: The Champions features winners, finalists, and other successful contestants from America’s Got Talent and other international editions of the franchise as they compete against each other for spots in a championship finale. The acts remaining heading into the spin-off’s finale include singer Susan Boyle, extreme knife throwers Deadly Games, singer Angelica Hale, singer Kechi Okwuchi, sand artist Kseniya Simonova, comedian Preacher Lawson, Opera singer Cristina Ramos, Opera singer Paul Potts, singer Brian Justin Crum, card magician Shin Lim, and two wildcard acts: magician Jon Dorenbos and singing ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer.

America’s Got Talent: The Champions began with 50 acts from around the world competing to be declared the best. The first five episodes showcased 10 of these acts, with two acts moving on each week: one act chosen by the Golden Buzzer and the second act chosen by a panel of pre-selected superfans gathered from all 50 states. The final 10 then competed to be the AGT Champion. Voting was not open to the public.

The season’s two-hour finale airs tonight at 8 p.m. on NBC.