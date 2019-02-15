Angela Babicz: Ex on the Beach Spoilers

Angela Babicz, former reality tv star from Oxygen’s Bad Girls Club and MTV’s The Challenge, is back on the second season of Ex on the Beach and she recently opened up to MTV News about her experience on the show.

“I am back, bitches! I don’t know what’s going on in that house, but it’s definitely not this, okay?” she said, while gesturing toward her body. “These people have no idea what they’re in for. I kind of feel bad for them.”

It's all fun and games until you realize you have TOO MANY toys to play with 😅 | #ExOnTheBeach is ALL NEW Thursday, at 8/7c on @MTV! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/hX2fb2tZS3 — Ex On The Beach (@ExOnTheBeach) February 12, 2019

She blew in like a hurricane to join the rest of the cast and has already started stirring up drama after declaring that she plans to “bump” Janelle off the beach. She compared her experiences with season one to this season, telling MTV News that she feels this season is far more stressful than the previous.

“Season 2 was so much more stressful than Season 1, by a mile,” she told MTV. “We had fight night every night, and the Shack of Secrets was on a whole other level. It was just a way different experience. I’m kind of glad I got to experience it, but kind of not.”

.@angelababicz made her return to #ExOnTheBeach looking for love, and @DarianV_ was first to get a shot 👀 pic.twitter.com/2oUYVgflSP — Ex On The Beach (@ExOnTheBeach) February 9, 2019

During the first season of the show, Angela was romantically involved with housemate Tor’i Brooks. The pair managed to overcome the temptations of the beach house along with all the obstacles tossed their way and continued their romance after the season ended. However, their love story ended quickly and Angela ended up blasting their dirty laundry all over social media, including the fact that Tor’i allegedly “emptied her bank accounts while she was away filming The Challenge,” the Inquisitr reports. The couple ultimately called it quits but Tor’i might be “out for a bit of revenge,” according to his cast bio on MTV’s website.

Angela doesn’t seem phased about Tor’i however, and enthusiastically exclaimed that she was there to “save these boys from the lame girls in the house.” She already has her sights set on Janelle’s ex, which caused Janelle to get jealous and make some sassy comments about Angela. Angela heard about the comments and decided to confront her; the episode leaves off with the two engaged in a heated exchange, so fans will have to wait and see what happens next.

Do you think Angela and Janelle will throw any punches? How do you feel about Angela’s return to the beach? Let us know in the comments below, and tune in to at 8/7c on MTV to find out what happens next.

