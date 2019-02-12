Who Is Singer Angelica Hale on ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’?

Angelica Hale is the 10-year-old singer currently competing on America’s Got Talent: The Champions. The spin-off of the franchise has chosen diverse talents from past seasons of the “Got Talent” global series to compete against one another on one stage. Boyle is one of 12 remaining finalists performing for a shot at the “Champion” title, with the help of judge Howie Mandel, who used his golden buzzer to get her automatically into the finals.

Hale originally competed on America’s Got Talent season 12, and was the runner-up, losing to Darcy Lynne Farmer. During season 12 of the show, she also received a golden buzzer win from guest judge Chris Hardwick, propelling her right to the finals. She made history as the shows youngest runner-up to-date. According to NBC, Hale, now 11 years old, “was a featured performer in the 91st Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2017 and has appeared on ‘Little Big Shots’ and ‘TODAY,’ among many others. She is currently working on her debut album and has completed shooting her first feature movie, ‘American Reject.'”

For her semi-finals performance on America’s Got Talent: The Champions, Hale chose to sing “Fight Sing” by Rachel Platten. Of her song choice, she told the judges “Tonight I really am fighting for my place here at AGT Champions and I think the song really applies to what I’m doing here today.” Before pressing his golden buzzer, Mandel told her “When people show up on this show, the level of competition is that much higher just by the title – you are amongst champions. You show up and you rip the ceiling off of this theater, you really do. And you know what? That was your song. And if I can do anything, I’m gonna help you win this.”

Angelica Hale is from Atlanta, Georgia, and is Filipino-American. She has a little sister, who was born during season 12 of AGT. When she performed “Without You” by Usher, she told The Wrap “I’m also dedicating this to my baby sister because she was born two weeks ago. She’s very close to me, and I love her so much.”

According to her IMDB page, American Reject will be Hale’s first big move into acting, though she is credited with playing “Victoria” in the short film Medieval Sockocalypse in 2016. After she received her Golden Buzzer from Howie Mandel, @Wissem_Rassas tweeted “Okay @DisneyStudios call @angelicahale for your next musical movie,” which Hale retweeted.

According to the National Kidney Foundation, Hale was only 4 years old when “she developed a bacterial infection in her lungs that would develop into double pneumonia and cause her to go septic, destroying her kidneys and ravaging her body.” She underwent dialysis for a year, before her mother donated one of her kidneys to her in 2013. Following her success on America’s Got Talent, Hale became the National Kidney Foundation’s first kid ambassador. According to her website bio, she is also a “celebrity advocate for both the Sepsis Alliance and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.”

Tune in to America’s Got Talent: The Champions, Monday nights at 8/7c on NBC.