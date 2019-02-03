Ann Walton, Stan Kroenke’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ann Walton Kroenke is an heir to the Walmart fortune. Her father, Bud, helped his brother Sam to build Walmart into a retail giant. When her father died, Ann inherited part of his fortune. She herself is not involved in running or operating the Walmart business. Ann is married to Stan Kroenke. Together, they own the Los Angeles Rams, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, Colorado Rapids and Arsenal Football Club in the UK.

Here’s what you need to know about Ann Walton:

1. Her Net Worth Is Estimated at Nearly $4 Billion

Ann Walton inherited half of her father’s fortune when he died in 1995. Bloomberg estimates that Ann, now 70 years old, has a net worth of 3.97 billion dollars. However, some places, including Super Yacht Fan, have estimated her net worth at six billion dollars.

Ann’s sister Nancy inherited the other half of their father’s fortune when he passed away. Ann’s husband, Stan Kroenke, is a real estate billionaire in his own right. The Kroenkes together own the Los Angeles Rams, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, Colorado Rapids and have a big stake in Arsenal FC too.

Ann earned an associates degree from Lincoln University and is qualified as a registered nurse.

2. She Has Two Grown Children: a Son, Josh, & a Daughter, Whitney

Ann and Stan have two grown children: a son named Josh, and a daughter named Whitney Ann. Whitney is the co-founder of the Playing for Change organization, which tries to bring about social cohesion through music. Ann holds a degree in theater from Northwestern University and has worked as a movie producer. Josh Kroenke is the president of the Denver Nuggets and sits on the boards of both the NHL and the NBA.

3. Ann & Stan Married in 1974

Ann Walton is a native of Missouri. Her husband, Stan, is also from Missouri and grew up in the Ozarks, the son of a lumberyard owner. Stan earned his money by buying up parcels of land and converting them into strip malls. He met and married Ann Walton before her family founded Walmart. The couple married in 1974. They have two children, a daughter, Whitney, and a son, Josh.

4. Ann & Stan Own At Least Half a Dozen Homes Around the Country

Ann and Stan Kroenke list their primary residence as a five bedroom house in Columbia, Missouri. That home measures 12,000 square feet and is valued at $2.5 million. They also own a seven bedroom home in Malibu, California, which they bought for nine million dollars in 1998. And they also own a home in Aspen, Colorado, which has been valued at $20.7 million. The Kroenkes own the Broken O Ranch in Montana, and they reportedly own at least several other ranches as well.

5. Ann’s Yacht Is Worth $150 Million

Ann’s yacht, the Aquila, has its own page on the luxury yachting site SuperYachtFan.com. The Aquila (formerly known as a Cakewalk) is valued at 150 million dollars. It measures 281 feet and can fit 14 guests in 7 cabins; it can also fit 26 crew members in 12 cabins. The Aquila features a jacuzzi, a day bar, and a “treatment room.” It also features a massive chandelier which measures 11 meters and stretches over four decks.