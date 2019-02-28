Are Ariana Grande & Big Sean Back Together?

Ariana Grande appears to have rekindled a relationship with her ex-boyfriend Big Sean. The musicians were spotted outside a Los Angeles recording studio on Wednesday night, where they cuddled up to one another in Sean’s car.

According to TMZ, Grande, 25, showed up to the studio first, followed by Sean, 30. After spending several hours in the studio, they came outside and talked in the car for several more hours before eventually driving off together. In photos obtained by TMZ, Grande attempts to hide her face with her dog, but can still be seen opposite Sean.

Given the circumstances in which they reunited, many have begun speculating as to whether they’re dating again. Given the way that Grande has talked about Big Sean recently, it is certainly possible. On her smash single “Thank U, Next”, Grande opens the first verse by referencing her time with the rapper. “Thought I’d end up with Sean but he wasn’t a match.”

She went on to compliment him in the accompanying music video, where the diary page dedicated to him showed that she still found him attractive. “So cute, so sweet” and “(could still get it)” are written on the page. Grande and Big Sean dated for eight months before calling it quits in October 2015. “They both deeply care for each other and remain close friends,” a representative told Us Weekly. “We kindly ask that the media respect their wish for privacy regarding this personal matter at this time.”

Grande Has Hinted At the Fact That She Still Finds the Rapper Attractive In Her Lyrics

During their relationship, Grande and Sean collaborated on a number of tracks, including “Best Mistake”, “My Everything” and “Research.” They also gushed about one another during interviews. In a 2014 chat with Telegraph Magazine, Grande said that Sean was one of her favorite people. “He is one of the most amazing men in the whole world, and that includes my grandfather and my brother,” she said. “I think the world of him, and he’s an amazing person. That’s kind of all there is to it.”

Other outlets claimed that their breakup was caused by the track “Stay Down” off Sean’s album Dark Sky Paradise, where he referred to Grande in a sexually explicit lyric. “I ain’t even gonna lie, I got a million dollar chick / With a billion dollar p****y / Every time I c*m, I swear to God I feel like I be rich,” he raps on the track. A source close to Grande told TMZ that she felt humiliated and that Sean was “treating her like a piece of meat.”

The former couple reportedly sorted out their differences, however, and remained friendly even as they dated other people. Neither Grande nor Sean have given a statement regarding their late night reunion.