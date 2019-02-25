How to Audition for The Voice: Casting Calls Information

The Voice premieres tonight at 8/7c on NBC, with an all-new, action-packed sixteenth season. If you are looking for information on how to audition for the singing show, look no further.

According to NBC, the steps to audition for the show are pretty simple. You have to create an account with NBC, set up your artist profile, choose an audition city, and print your audition pass before heading to the actual audition. Check out the step-by-step process below, courtesy of NBC.com:

Step 1: Create an Artist Account

Sign Up HERE at nbcthevoice.com to create your Artist Account.

You will receive an Artist Account number and once you’ve confirmed your e-mail address, you’ll be able to customize your Artist Profile and register for an audition city.

Step 2: Choose An Audition City

Once you’ve created your Artist Account, you must select the city you’d like to attend for the Open Call Audition.

You will be able to select a city, date, and time group of your choice. Only come to the audition on the day & time you’ve registered for.

Step 3: Print Your Artist Audition Pass

ONE WEEK before your audition day, you will receive your personal Artist Audition Pass. It will be e-mailed to you. You will also be able to download your pass by logging into your Artist Account.

You MUST PRINT and BRING your Artist Audition Pass along with a photo ID in order to audition.

Step 4: Auditions

Your selected city, date, time & location will be printed on your Artist Audition Pass.

Only attend your selected audition day and time.

DO NOT FORGET: Your printed Artist Audition Pass and your Photo ID.

Guidelines – Open Call & Call Back Auditions

There are also a list of guidelines to remember when going in for your audition, both during the audition and if you get a callback/followup audition. Check out the list below, once again courtesy of NBC:

OPEN CALL GUIDELINES:

Please prepare two (2) songs for your open call audition. You will be required to perform one song, but have the second song ready if asked.

A CAPPELLA ONLY at the open call auditions.

NO background tracks, NO accompaniment, NO instruments.

The only thing we want to hear is YOUR VOICE. To be clear, you CANNOT play your guitar at the Open Call Audition.

Songs can be by any artist and from any genre (pop, rock, R&B, hip-hop, alternative, latin, country, blues, indie).

Pick songs that fit your voice and best represent the artist you are.

Family, friends, managers, vocal instructors, etc. will NOT be allowed at the audition.

If you are under 18 or are otherwise a minor in your home state, one (1) parent or guardian will be allowed with you at the audition.

If you require special accommodations due to a disability or other need, please contact our casting team prior to your audition.

Come dressed in a style that represents you as an artist. Do NOT come in “chicken costumes.” We are looking for serious artists ONLY.

Please plan to be at the audition all day. We suggest bringing snacks and water. Please check the weather in your audition city and plan accordingly as some audition venues have outside waiting areas.

The coaches will NOT be at the open call auditions.

You may be asked to stay for a call back please plan accordingly.

CALLBACK AUDITION GUIDELINES:

(This is ONLY if you get a Red Card at the Open Call)

You may be asked to a callback. If you are selected, you will be scheduled a time & date to return. Here are the guidelines for the callback audition.

NOTE: This is ONLY for artists that audition at the open call and are given a callback.

You must prepare three (3) current/popular songs for the callback. You may be asked to perform a song of the producer’s choice.

NO original music.

You may sing to a backing track, play an instrument, have one (1) person accompany you. A cappella is NOT allowed at the CALLBACKS; you must have accompaniment.

If you play an instrument while you sing, you must perform at least one (1) song without.

The coaches will NOT be at the callback auditions.

Catch the sixteenth season of The Voice, premiering Monday, February 25, on NBC.

