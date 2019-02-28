Rapper Baby Soulja Not Dead: Brother Says Rumors Untrue

Baby Soulja, a Jacksonville rapper, is not dead despite online rumors, according to a Facebook post from his brother. Soulja, whose real name is Charles Doles, had been involved in a car crash in Florida on February 25, according to a post on his Instagram page. The caption for that post read, “Get well Baby Soulja: he needs lots of prayers 🙏🏿🙏🏿… and to set the record straight.. he did not get robbed so please stop saying that.. don’t believe the media.”

Baby Soulja’s Brother Said the Rapper Is Not Dead & Any News About His Health Will Come From the Family

On the morning of February 28, Baby Soulja’s name began to trend on Twitter with rumors and multiple YouTube videos alleging that the rapper had passed away. However, in a Facebook page uncovered by Heavy.com, Soulja’s brother, Mike Jones, wrote, “Man listen my brother Charles Doles not dead if u ain’t heard it from one of his family members it’s not true ion know who hacked bruh s*** but it ain’t real..” Another family member, Rashad Doles, said in a Facebook post that the rumors of Soulja’s passing were not real.

The Rumors All Began After a Fake Instagram Post Went Viral

The rumors began after a fake Instagram post was uploaded to Soulja’s page. That post said under a photo of the rapper, “Rest Well Baby Soulja.” It has since been deleted. The rapper’s family members have said that Soulja’s page had been hacked.

According to Baby Soulja’s social media pages, he is represented by Flo Rida’s manager, Freezy. Heavy.com has reached out to both Freezy and the rapper’s management company, IMG Strongarm, for further confirmation about the death hoax involving Baby Soulja.

A Week Before the Car Accident, a Video of Soulja Fighting With His Girlfriend Went Viral

Less than a week before the car accident, a video showing Soulja and his girlfriend in an argument went viral. The video came from one of the rapper’s social media live streams. The caption for the YouTube video reads, “Baby Soulja Kicks Girlfriend & Baby Out of Hotel For Cheating.” One comment on the video reads, “Wow… just… ”

Two years before the death hoax, in February 2017, a man was shot dead close to where Soulja was shooting a video alongside Boosie Badazz in Jacksonville. Local media reported at the time that one man was killed and four others were injured in the shooting. According to Soulja’s Facebook page, he is a native of the Jacksonville-area and is now based in Atlanta.

READ NEXT: Michigan School Teachers Admit to Making Adult Movies on the Side