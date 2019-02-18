WATCH: Bachelor Contestants Caelynn Miller-Keyes & Hannah Brown Compete in Miss USA (VIDEO)

On season 23 of The Bachelor, featuring former NFL player Colton Underwood, a major point of interest has been the rivalry between contestants Caelynn Miller-Keye and Hannah Brown. The women knew each other prior to joining the reality dating competition – they both competed in the 2018 Miss USA pageant.

Caelynn represented North Carolina in the competition and finished as the first runner-up, losing to Sarah Rose Summers. Hannah was Miss Alabama, and although she made it to the Miss USA stage, she was not a finalist during the last night of competition.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes

Clips of Caelynn’s performance throughout the 2018 Miss USA competition are available on YouTube, shared by the channel “YourTheBest.” The video has over 470,000 views to date. Her on-stage question, asked by Miss North Dakota, was “The Boy Scouts recently decided to accept girls into their organization. Do you feel this is a positive change, and do you think there is value in single gender organizations?” In response, she said:

I think this is a great change. I think we are in a time in America – not America – we’re at a time in the whole world where gender equality is a huge thing. I believe in 10, 20 years from now, women and men are gonna be complete equals and we are making those steps right now with the Boy Scouts. Thank you.

Later in the competition, once she made it to the top 3, Caelynn was asked on stage “You’re on your way to a march and someone hands you a blank sign and a marker. What do you put on your sign and why?” She said she would write “Your Body, Your Rights,” and took the opportunity to talk about her past as a sexual assault victim and how she fought her perpetrators.

Miller-Keyes’ Miss USA bio reads “Caelynn Miller-Keyes is making headlines with her passion for service, as a social media consultant in Asheville, NC with a degree in broadcast journalism from Virginia Commonwealth University. As a survivor, she is a dedicated advocate for sexual assault prevention by speaking to high school and college students about the importance of consent. She has been instrumental in helping victims have voices by changing the Title IX policies to protect college students, having survived more than one attack personally. As a small child, she was given a 10% chance to walk again after struggling with a life threatening illness, yet she walks the stage gracefully as Miss North Carolina USA and competing for the chance to become the next Miss USA.” Her personal experience overcoming sexual assault was featured on this season of The Bachelor, when she opened up to Underwood about the sexual assault attack she faced as a college student.

Hannah Brown

Hannah’s crowning moment during the Miss Alabama state competition (which qualified her for Miss USA) is also available on YouTube. It was shared by RPMProductionsInc and has over 94,000 views. She wore a white gown with a thigh-high slit for the crowning and was noticeably shocked when her name was called as Miss Alabama 2018.

Brown’s bio on the Miss USA website says “Hannah Brown graduated magna cum laude from the University of Alabama with her bachelor’s degree in Communication and Information Sciences. Upon graduation, she combined her communication skills with her passion for interior decor and currently works as an interior designer. After battling a childhood illness, suffering the loss of loved ones to homicide, coupled with suffering from anxiety and depression in college, Hannah is dedicated to starting an open conversation about the freedom to deal with mental health challenges and the importance of forgiveness. She seeks adventure and smiles at all times; Hannah truly takes advantage of opportunities to live life to its fullest.” Hannah revealed on The Bachelor that she and Caelynn were roommates during the pageant, but that their initial friendship disintegrated once the competition began.