‘The Bachelor’ 2019 Final 3 Overnight Dates & Finale Spoilers

Colton Underwood is narrowing down his contestants to the final 3 on The Bachelor 2019 tonight, which means just the three women will head into the overnight dates episode. Then comes the “Women Tell All” episode and the long-awaited finale. But, before we get into the details on the final 3, the reported winner, and other finale spoilers, THIS IS YOUR MAJOR SPOILERS WARNING. Do NOT continue reading if you don’t want to know what happens.

With that said, let’s get into the final 3 cast members.

And, the person who gets eliminated on the hometown dates episode, according to Bachelor blogger Reality Steve, is … Caelynn Miller-Keyes. This leaves Tayshia Adams, Cassie Randolph and Hannah Godwin as the women headed for the fantasy suite dates. Reality Steve has reported that Adams gets the first overnight date and it goes well, but it’s Randolph’s overnight date that sets Underwood into a tailspin.

Randolph, who has been suspected by other contestants of not being ready for an engagement, reportedly got cold feet. She apparently wasn’t ready to get engaged, but Underwood felt she was the one for him. Randolph reportedly quits the show.

In the past, when a front-runner decides to leave, the star usually continues on with the remaining contestant or contestants, though they may appear to be heartbroken. This is not the case for Underwood, according to Reality Steve.

Reality Steve has reported that Underwood decides to not follow through with an overnight date with Godwin and goes back to break up with Adams. He then ventures back to the United States to track down Randolph. He apparently wants to be with her even though she doesn’t want the lifelong commitment.

It’s a bit ironic, considering the entire season, Underwood has said that his biggest fear is falling in love with someone who doesn’t want to be engaged. And, that’s exactly was is said to have happened.

According to Refinery29, the last few Bachelor and Bachelorette stars revealed that they were engaged before each of their seasons aired. Underwood did not say anything about being engaged. In fact, he told The Hollywood Reporter, “I want everybody to go on this ride and this journey with me, so I don’t want to spoil anything and I don’t want to give anything away. It was challenging and it was hard at times … But I will say, I’m exactly where I need to be in my life right now.”

And, with the finale in just a few episodes, it makes you wonder when the next star of The Bachelorette 2019 will be announced. Usually, the star will be revealed on the After the Final Rose special, which airs after the finale of The Bachelor. So, if the show sticks with tradition, this could definitely be when we find out. Though, there have been times when the star wasn’t announced until much later, according to Elite Daily. If the show decides to go with one of the final 4 women, which of them do you think would make a good Bachelorette?