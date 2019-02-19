‘The Bachelor’ Finale Date 2019: When Does It Air?

The new season of ABC’s The Bachelor is currently in full swing and Colton Underwood is well on his way to finding love. Many fans have been wondering when the finale of The Bachelor is going to air, but ABC has yet to announce the date.

Week 7 of the popular dating show will air on Monday, February 18. Typically, there are about 13 episodes including the Women Tell All and the After The Final Rose specials. Generally speaking, the winter airings wrap up in early March. Since Week 7 is airing tonight, it seems as though the finale of this season will air toward the end of March, perhaps on the 25th. This will also depend on whether or not ABC will air the finale in one or two parts.

For reference, Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor aired in two parts on March 5 and 6. In 2017, Nick Viall season finale aired on March 13. The year before, Ben Higgins’s final episode aired on March 14.

However, the finale may air earlier than anticipated.

Warning: The Bachelor spoilers ahead.

Some fans of The Bachelor have already read spoilers for the current season and know that Colton Underwood ends up with Cassie Randolph. However, things don’t end in typical Bachelor/ette fashion. There’s no actual finale stage in which Colton will narrow it down to two women and propose to one, sending the other home devastated.

According to Reality Steve, this season of The Bachelor is going to end differently than what you’re used to. The final four women are Hannah Godwin, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Tayshia Adams, and Cassie Randolph. After hometowns, Colton says goodbye to Caelynn.

In Portugal, Colton has his overnight date with Cassie and realizes that she’s the one for him.

“Colton never even went on his overnight date with Hannah. I’m sure she thought they were gonna go on one but at some point after his date with Cassie, he told Hannah that Cassie is the one he’s in love with, wanted to pursue, and sent Hannah home. He also told this to Tayshia. I’m not sure what order he did it in, but both Tayshia and Hannah were eliminated at this point because he wanted to pursue Cassie,” Reality Steve reports.

However, Cassie decides that she’s too young to be engaged and she supposedly leaves Colton in Portugal. Spoilers suggest that he ends up heading back to the States and finding Cassie. The two reconnect and are said to be dating — not engaged.

Because of the craziness, Reality Steve says that there simply “isn’t enough footage” to draw out several episodes past hometowns, so the schedule may look like this:

Episode 8: Hometowns

Episode 9: Women Tell All

Episode 10: Overnights/Finale

If that is the case, the “finale” would air in three weeks — on March 11.

Colton has admitted that his season on the show “wasn’t perfect.”

“This whole entire thing wasn’t always pretty. It wasn’t perfect. I wasn’t the perfect Bachelor. I made a lot of mistakes. It was hard, I knew it was going to be hard, I knew it was gonna push me and it was going to be emotionally draining at times, but it was going to be also rewarding at times. The ups and the downs are there, and that’s why I said — it’s real, raw, vulnerable. I did things much differently than any other Bachelor has ever done it,” Colton told E! News last month.

Fans will have to wait just a couple more weeks to see how it all plays out.