Who Quits & Leaves The Bachelor Tonight?

The Bachelor is heating up, and as the season’s end draws closer, the drama continues to intensify. Tonight’s episode will have plenty of it, as there are several ladies eliminated – either during the rose ceremony, sent home on a whim, and/or leaving of their own volition. CAUTION! MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD. Turn back now if you aren’t caught up, or read on at your own risk.

Mondays are for romance. ❤️ Fall in love on a new episode of #TheBachelor tonight at 8|7c on ABC! Sponsored by @isntitromantic, in theaters 2/13! pic.twitter.com/5FLmBENLw6 — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) February 11, 2019

The official ABC synopsis for episode 6 this season reads, “Oneyka and Nicole’s shattering showdown continues as Colton tries to find an escape from the ordeal. After the rose ceremony, the remaining bachelorettes travel to the lush, tropical paradise of Vietnam’s Cam Ranh coast. The first one-on-one date is captured by a woman, who has magic chemistry with Colton. Their spa date reignites their passion, but deeper issues need resolving. A group date at the historic Hai Thai Ancient House proves to be an adrenaline rush for the women, as they are trained in the Vietnamese martial art of Vovinam and then fight for love in a series of intense sparring matches. The last one-on-one date leads to an awkward, but honest conversation, and one woman dramatically declares her growing feelings to Colton in a late-night tryst. However, Colton’s ever-present fear about picking someone who is not ready for a proposal continues to hang over him on The Bachelor.”

Plenty of eliminations are in store for tonight’s episode, with Underwood sending Demi Burnett home after she confesses her growing feelings for him. According to Reality Steve, Underwood didn’t share the same feelings as Burnett, and didn’t want to put her through a rose ceremony when he knew how he felt.

“At some point in the episode, Demi went to his room to talk and Colton eliminated her because his feelings weren’t the same for her as hers were for him. Didn’t want to put her through a rose ceremony when he knew she wasn’t the one, so he sent her home.”

Demi is ready to make a "balls to the wall" bold kind of move. Will it pay off tonight? #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/XJdmzqs2cv — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) February 11, 2019

On top of Burnett, Onyeka Ehie and Nicole Lopez-Alvar’s feud comes to a head, and Underwood sends them both home after their altercation escalates. Katie Morton is also eliminated, so who walks out? We know somebody voluntarily leaves, so which lady left, and why?

According to Reality Steve, Sydney Lotuaco eliminates herself on tonight’s episode, bringing the total of eliminated ladies to five. “Sydney eliminated herself at some point during this episode because she wasn’t feeling it with Colton and he wasn’t opening up to her,” Reality Steve reports.

A new sneak peek shared by ET Online shows Lotuaco raising some questions with Underwood and casts doubts on which ladies are ready for marriage and which ladies aren’t. The Bachelor spoilers tease that — during a solo moment speaking to the camera — Sydney will specifically mention Demi Burnett and Hannah Brown as ladies who may not be ready for marriage.

Lotuaco explains that she plans to talk with him, to encourage him to make some changes so he can find his wife. Sydney also notes that if she can’t get through to Colton, she thinks she might need to leave, which she inevitably does.

“Some girls, like Demi and Hannah B., they’re not as ready for marriage, and if that’s what he wants, then great. But I want to be very clear: in order for him to find his wife, he’s got to make a lot of changes, and hopefully he can hear me and understand what I’m actually saying to him,” Sydney tells the camera in the clip. “If not, I gotta go.”

Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, on the ABC network to continue following Underwood's story.

