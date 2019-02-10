WATCH: The BAFTA 2019 Red Carpet Looks & Celebrity Interviews (VIDEO)

The 72nd EE British Academy of Film Awards are this evening in London, celebrating the best films and performances of the past year. Fans of this years’ selections will be looking to the BAFTAs winning picks as a further indication of who the front-runners are for the 2019 Oscars. Ahead of the awards ceremony, global celebrities walked the red carpet in stunning formal attire, stopping for photographs and interviews.

If you are interested in watching the complete red carpet event, BAFTA shared the 2-hour live stream on their YouTube channel, which can be watched below:

Here are some of the best celebrity looks and interviews of the night:

The Duke & Duchess of Cambridge

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke & Duchess of Cambridge have just arrived on the #EEBAFTAs Red Carpet 👑 @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/yglnDpFHWU — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 10, 2019

Prince William and Kate Middleton made an appearance on the red carpet as they arrived at the awards. Kate was stunning as usual, in a floor-length, one-shoulder white gown and updo. As they walked the red carpet, they waved to admirers, who yelled to the famed royal British couple and snapped photos on their phones of them.

Amy Adams

Adams is nominated for her performance in Vice. On the red carpet, she wore a deep red gown with asymmetrical embellished detailing around the neckline. During her interview, she said that the BAFTAs are her “favorite award show of the season” because “there’s such a rich tradition of history with the arts in the UK so you have that, but then it’s also a really celebratory night.”

Mahershala Ali

Ali, who is nominated for Green Book, looked stylish and refined in a velvet tuxedo jacket. Of his nomination, and the other nominations for Green Book, he said “to end up here, at this event, and to sort of be in this circle of recognition is just a real honor. It’s humbling.” He also reflected on how Moonlight was nominated at the BAFTAs two years ago, although he was not in attendance: “We were here in 2017. I couldn’t make it because my wife was due on the day of the awards.”

Regina King

Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk) brought a pop of color to the red carpet in a hot pink gown with a thigh slit and asymmetrical neckline. She is Oscar-nominated for her performance in If Beale Street Could Talk.

Rachel Weisz

Weisz’s high-fashion cream-colored gown was a gorgeous standout on the red carpet, with an off-the-shoulder ruffled neckline and a beaded belt around her natural waistline. She is nominated for her supporting performance in The Favourite, a dramatic comedy inspired by Queen Anne.