BAFTA Awards 2019: How to Watch It Online

Tonight airs the 2019 BAFTA Awards on TV, with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry in attendance. This year’s BAFTAs airs on the same night as the Grammys so their audience may be split. The BAFTAs are set to air at 9 p.m. ET in the United States, on the BBC America network. For those who do not have the channel, or don’t have a cable subscription, you are still in luck. There are several options for watching the big event online. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch BBC America live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

BBC America is one of 75-plus channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Philo TV

BBC America is included in Philo’s main 43-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

Sling TV

BBC America is included in both the “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Actress Joanna Lumley is this year’s host and she has sparked backlash for a Ku Klux Klan joke that she made at the BAFTAs tonight, which took place earlier today. When poking fun at BlacKkKlansman, she said she was “surprised it did so well at the Klan film festival” and her joke fell flat, according to many Twitter commenters.

The BAFTAs takes place at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England and The Favourite led the pack with the most nominations. When it comes to the winners, we have the rundown on the biggest categories below.

Roma won for Best Film, while The Favourite won for Best British Film. Rami Malek won Best Actor for his portrayal of Fredy Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. Best Actress went to Olivia Colman from The Favourite. Alfonso Cuaron won for Best Director and Best Cinematography. As for the Best Supporting Actor and Actress roles, they went to Mahersala Ali for The Green Book, and Rachel Weisz for The Favourite.

Lady Gaga was the first female winner of the Best Film Music award at the BAFTAs since 1968, which is a major feat. Her Star Is Born co-star Bradley Cooper reportedly attended the awards show, which is probably why he didn’t go to tonight’s Grammy Awards. Both Cooper and Gaga are up for awards at the Grammys because of their hit music from A Star Is Born and Gaga is one of the big performers of the night. The two will reportedly perform at the upcoming Oscars together.