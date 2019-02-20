Is the Bee Patti LaBelle on ‘The Masked Singer’?

Tonight is an all-new episode of The Masked Singer, and fans can’t wait to see who will be unmasked. Will it be the bee? And who is the bee, to begin with? Is it Gladys Knight or could it possibly be Patti LaBalle?

While the bee’s identity hasn’t yet been revealed, we’re certain the bee is Grammy-winning singer Gladys Knight.

The bee has given a number of clues about her long career, and what’s most telling is that her voice is a perfect match to Knight’s. Another big clue is that Knight is known to be a fan of cooking, and no such information is known about LaBelle. (Kitchenware was featured in one of the bee introduction videos.)

A number of other intro videos have also included peaches, and we all know that one of Knight’s most famous songs is “Midnight Train to Georgia”.

And the most telling thing of all? LaBelle has actually spoken to ET about who she thinks the bee is!

That’s right. In January, ET spoke to LaBelle at the Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul event.

She told the outlet, “Yes, some people thought it was me… I think it’s Gladys [Knight]… She’s a queen bee!”

At this point, it’s pretty clear that the bee is Gladys Knight. The next question is: will she win the competition?

Last week, the alien was unmasked, and revealed to be LaToya Jackson. Prior to that, the hippo (Antonio Brown), pineapple (Tommy Chong), deer (Terry Bradshaw), poodle (Margaret Cho), unicorn (Tori Spelling), and raven (Ricki Lake) were all unmasked as well. So who’s left?

We’ve got the rabbit, who is likely Joey Fatone, the monster, who we’re sure is T-Pain, the lion, who is none other than Rumer Willis, the peacock, who is likely Donny Osmond, and the bee

For those of you new to the show, it works like this: each week, a masked celebrity performs a song for a judges’ panel that consists of Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, and Nicole Scherzinger. At the end of each episode, the audience votes for their favorite, and the celebrity who received the lowest number of votes is eliminated. The winner is allowed to “sing another day”.

As the show is prerecorded and does not air live, there is no at home voting. What’s more interesting is that the judges have on say in who stays and who goes. Rather, they’re there to try and guess the identity of the singer. (And if you’re Ken, and you guess it right, you won’t let the rest of us forget.)

What will happen on tonight’s episode? Who will be evicted, and who will live to sing for another day? Be sure to tune into The Masked Singer tonight on on Fox at 9pm ET/PT.