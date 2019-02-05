When Does Below Deck Mediterranean New Season Premiere?

"Below Deck Mediterranean" Cast Below Deck Mediterranean premieres on Bravo with a whole new cast of crew members. The drama is in full effect as the employees come aboard, only to find out they have their first charter arriving in 24 hours. Chef Ben Robinson joins the series from the original Below Deck and we couldn't be more thrilled. He makes us laugh and entertains ... and he cooks amazing food. But, this is a different boat, with a different crew and a very different Captain. The crew this time around are on a little older yacht called the Below Deck Mediterranean premieres on Bravo with a whole new cast of crew members. The drama is in full effect as the employees come aboard, only to find out they have their first charter arriving in 24 hours. Chef Ben Robinson joins the series from the original Below Deck and we couldn't be more thrilled. He makes us laugh and entertains ... and he cooks amazing food. But, this is a different boat, with a different crew and a very different Captain. The crew this time around are on a little older yacht called the Ionian Princess , but Ben's kitchen looks a bit bigger. As for what you can expect from the cast this season, there will be hot bodies, sex among the crew, temptation, lies, and fights. Click through our cast gallery to get the rundown on each of the cast members, including spoilers from the entire season. (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)

Bravo’s Below Deck Mediterranean season four will premiere later this year, and Bravo promises the season will be packed full of “major high-seas drama.” Although there is no official premiere date just yet, Bravo’s website gives fans a few sneak peeks of the upcoming cast for the season. Check out a clip here.

“This crew of charismatic yachties is back to work hard and play even harder in the Med,” Bravo’s synopsis of the upcoming season states. “Captain Sandy Yawn will return to lead the crew through what’s sure to be another unforgettable season. Chief Stew Hannah Ferrier will also be on hand to keep the interior in order, while João Franco and Colin Macy-O’Toole will make sure things run smoothly on deck. Some new faces will also join these returning yachties to round out the crew in the upcoming season, and we definitely can’t wait to meet them.”

The crew will be cruising to the South of France, so they better start brushing up on their conversational French. Captain Yawn shared her excitement on Twitter, writing: “Hey @capthlr Bonjour! #BelowDeckMed is coming back from the South of France on @BravoTV!”

Ferrier actually spends a lot of her time in Southern France, so she is looking forward to sharing the experience with both her crew mates and fans. Ferrier also shared her excitement on Instagram, writing how thrilled she is for fans to get an inside glimpse of her “second home.”

“NEW SEASON OF BELOW DECK MED!!!! Hey guys – super excited to share with you that #belowdeckmed is returning soon in my second home – South of France Tune into the season finale of Below Deck tonight for a sneak peak into the new season!”

Some of the other crew members joined in the social media frenze, sharing pictures from previous seasons and excited updates on the upcoming season, including Macy-O’Toole, who wrote: “Back on the high seas! South of France! Leggooooo!”

So what does this season have in store for us? Details on the newest season are sparse at the moment, but some intense internet-digging revealed specific destinations based on a guest casting call, according to CheatSheet. “The South of France is just a short cruise away from all major yachting hubs of the French Riviera: Monaco, Nice, Antibes, Golfe Juan, Cannes and St. Tropez. Charter guests will be able to enjoy hidden bays and coves while traveling between these historic cities,” Upscale Charter writes.

Guest prices for a two night, three-day charter was $45,000. If guests preferred a three night, four-day charter, they paid $50,000. Price included airfare for eight guests, hotel accommodations, food, and beverages, CheatSheet reports.

As noted above, Bravo has already confirmed a few returning cast members, including Captain Sandy Yawn, Stew Hannah Ferrier, João Franco and Colin Macy-O’Toole, although the rest of the cast has yet to be revealed. Stay tuned for updates as more information about the upcoming season is revealed!

READ NEXT: Jax Taylor’s Feud With His Mother: Vanderpump Rules

