Meet the Pattons, Big Boi’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Antwan Andre Patton, aka Big Boi from Outkast, is proud of his kids. Really proud. And he should be.

Teenage son Cross Patton is playing college football.

Antwan Andre Patton II, called ‘Bamboo,’ graduated from high school with honors and is now enrolled in college in New York City.

Daughter Jordan Patton, 24, is a recent college graduate.

Big Boi, 43, who will be performing at Super Bowl LIII, took to Twitter to talk about the big celebration today, Sunday, Feb. 3. No, not the game, his son’s birthday.

“Today’s #1 Celebration is my sons 18th Birthday ! To watch you grow and mature into a man ,has been a father’s dream come True ! The world is yours ! U make me and ya Mama Proud ! Go get it Son ! Today is YOUR Day.”

Today’s #1 Celebration is my sons 18th Birthday ! To watch you grow and mature into a man ,has been a father’s dream come True ! The world is yours ! U make me and ya Mama Proud ! Go get… https://t.co/iCkbjeaTTs — Big Boi (@BigBoi) February 3, 2019

Antwan Andre Patton is a family man. All one need do is visit his social. In the meantime, here’s what you need to know about the Patton family:

1. Patton Married His Wife Sherlita in 2002 But They’ve Been Together For 26 Years

According to her LinkedIn, Sherlita Patton graduated from Clark Atlanta University and is a longtime successful realtor in Atlanta.

An entrepreneur, Sherlita co-owned a tony boutique called P Valentine in Atlanta which opened in 2007 and closed a year later.

At the time, when interviewed by local media. Sherlita Patton said what was important was making it on her own without the benefit of celebrity.

“Yes, I am married to Big Boi, but I try not to let that be an element to the store I just know that we come here every day, we work very hard, we love what we do and we just put that into it.”

Patton proposed to her the day before Valentine’s Day in Las Vegas. The couple came close to divorce in late 2013, but the marriage was saved, Big Boi said, thanks to “Jesus.”

“The family that prays together stays together,” he told TMZ.

Allegations of infidelity led Sherlita to file, but the couple reconciled. In a 2012 interview, Big Boi said, “I ain’t got sh** to hide. I’m human like everybody else. And sh**, my marriage, and everything is great. I’ve been with my woman for twenty years [total]. We’re going on our 11th anniversary come Valentine’s Day.

2. Daughter Jordan Patton Just Graduated From Auburn University

As a teen, Jordan Patton was a Camp Starlight counselor and high school honor student. When she was 16, her father gifted her a record label, Purple Ribbon Kidz. A private launch party in 2011 was held at a Hard Rock Cafe in Atlanta.

Her first signed artist, then a YouTuber, was singer Gabbie Rae, then just 13.

My Daughter Jordan Rockin With Big Grams #HangOutFest pic.twitter.com/NpAdIZvwh8 — Big Boi (@BigBoi) May 20, 2016

Jordan, the eldest of the three Patton kids, graduated from high school with honors, like her brothers would later emulate, in 2016. Jordan graduated from Auburn University in December and in true fashion, father Big Boi, beamed.

According to her bio, the bi-lingual daughter of the famous rapper, has a degree in psychology.

“Hi! My name is Jordan Patton and I am a Senior at Auburn University in the school of Liberal Arts. I am a Psychology major with a particular interest in Clinical Psychology. I am most proud of my own personal growth throughout life and my time in school, as well as my ability to empathize and establish trust and closeness in interpersonal relationships. I am most interested in knowing specifically what motivates people to really pursue their goals and passions.”

3. Son Cross Patton, Who Turned 18 on Feb. 3, Super Bowl Sunday, is a Running Back at University of Oregon

Patton committed to the Oregon Ducks in October as a “preferred walk-on,” ESPN reported.

Patton, the 5-foot-7 running back dubbed ‘Bullet,’ played for Woodward Academy in Atlanta. ESPN said, “Patton isn’t the biggest prospect, but he is elusive, quick and has shown versatility.”

It was reported Patton chose the “Ducks over scholarship offers from others, including NCAA Division I Butler and Columbia universities.

Patton tuned 18 on Super Bowl Sunday.

4. Antwan André Patton, AKA Bamboo, Graduated High School With Honors & Attends The New School in New York City

Home Alone on Christmas Eve…. Say less 🤣 pic.twitter.com/k3EOt9EaTt — Bamboo Patton (@BambooThekidd) December 24, 2018

In May of 2018, when Antwan André Patton, AKA Bamboo Patton, graduated with honors from Woodward Academy in Atlanta, his dad Big Boi and Andre 2000 reunited for a concert to celebrate his commencement. So the big day for Bamboo was a national story.

Bamboo was accepted to the New School in New York City where he’s considering a degree in architecture, the teen earned a 4.0 in his first semester. Big Boi bragged on his son, his pride and love evident.

“Bamboo outchea Crushing College…got straight A’s and a 4.0 GPA #FutureArchitect & Whatever else he wants to do ! @bamboopatton #PattonBoys”

Of his time so far at The New school, Bamboo says, “The New School is probably one of the greatest places on this Earth. The concepts that the university and professors promote. The DIVERSE student body; and not to mention the fact that it’s right in the heart of everything…. I mean E-V-E-R-Y-T-H-I-N-G.”

Reason #152272725162637 why I love NY. There’s nothing to conform to. There is no norm. Everybody doin they own thing, and that’s all there is to it haha — Bamboo Patton (@BambooThekidd) January 28, 2019

5. Proud Dad, Big Boi is an Eclectic Performer as Evidenced by His Performance With the Atlanta Ballet Among Myriad Other Creative Endeavors

Rapper Big Boi is best known for being a member of American hip hop duo Outkast alongside André 3000.

Born in 1975, he has appeared on tracks by Missy Elliott, Trick Daddy, Jay-Z, Killer Mike, and Beyoncé. But as a solo performer, the Atlanta-based is known for his 2005 track “Kryptonite (I’m on It).”

He’s also acted in myriad films including Star, ATL, OutKast’s Idlewild, Who’s Your Caddy? and, performed with the Atlanta Ballet in 2008.

Heralded for his lyricism, Big Boi’s song “The Way You Move” is one of the two lead singles from Speakerboxxx/The Love Below, OutKast’s double album project which includes a solo album from each member.