Is Black-ish on TV Tonight? What Date & Time Is the Next New Episode?

ABC’s hit comedy Black-ish, starring Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross, is just past its season 5 mid-point. The show’s primetime air time is normally Tuesday nights at 9pm, which interferes with tonight’s State of the Union Address.

The State of the Union Address was originally scheduled for last month but was postponed due to the partial government shutdown. Due to the President’s State of the Union Address, scheduled for tonight at 9pm ET, ABC will not be airing a new episode of Black-ish. Their programming schedule indicates that the Address is scheduled to last two hours; The Kids Are Alright will air before it at 8:30pm, and Eyewitness News at 11 is scheduled to follow.

The newest episode of the show, episode 11, aired on January 22. The description for “Waltz in a Minor” reads “Dre’s teenage cousin Kyra needs a place to stay. The Johnsons decide to take her in, but they have different approaches to helping her adjust to suburban life; Jack and Diane try to get Kyra on social media to get information about her.”

All we want to do is sit back and relax after the weekend 📷: @MarcusScribner #blackish pic.twitter.com/3dzArPZ04E — black-ish (@blackishabc) February 5, 2019

According to TV Guide, the next new episode of Black-ish airs next Tuesday, February 12. Episode 12 is entitled “Dreamgirls and Boys;” according to its description, “Dre and Bow struggle with the changing times of identity politics and gender neutrality. Diane auditions for the school play and scores the male lead part, but her crush starts spending time with another girl. Meanwhile, Junior’s Valentine’s Day date goes awry after Dre and Pops have a talk with him about chivalry.”

The description for episode 13 (which airs as-scheduled the following week) reads “Junior is working at Stevens & Lido as an intern and takes some time to find his footing, but when he offers an idea during a pitch meeting, Dre immediately puts him in his place. Meanwhile, Bow has a meeting with one of Kyra’s teachers and learns that she has an aptitude for chemistry, but Kyra doesn’t want to transfer to a magnet school.”

Tonight marks President Donald Trump’s second State of the Union Address since he was elected in November 2016. After Trump delivers his address, Stacey Abrams will deliver the Democratic response.

Watch Black-ish on ABC, Tuesday nights at 9/8c.