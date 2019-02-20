Teresa Giudice Faces Dating Rumors With Blake Schreck

Over the past few years, Teresa Giudice, 46, has had a lot on her plate. Both she and her husband, Joe, have faced countless cheating rumors and more have come out. As Joe Giudice faces probable deportation after his release from prison, Teresa is working to provide for the couple’s daughters. She’s filming, getting into great shape and struggling with decisions about the future of her family.

According to People, if Teresa’s husband Joe gets deported to Italy, they will likely follow through with a separation. Joe has already been in jail for a few years and then would be sent away to live in Italy. So, it would be understandable if Teresa and Joe called it quits. This would mean that the mom of four could start dating, as could Joe.

Recently, Teresa was photographed with a 26-year-old man named Blake Schreck and there are rumors he is her boyfriend or “boy toy”. Given Teresa’s situation, there’s a possibility that she and her husband could have already split behind the scenes. So, even if she had started to move on with another man, it wouldn’t be the craziest thing to happen. People reported that during the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion taping, Teresa became emotional but confirmed that she and her husband would split if he ends up getting deported. A source said, “Teresa told Andy that if Joe gets deported, she’s not going. She said that she and Joe had talked about it over the phone, and that he understood.”

Us Weekly reported that Teresa and Blake were photographed holding hands during a night out in Florida, on Saturday, February 16, 2019. A source told Radar that the two were at the Coral Gables Country Club and “They looked really into each other”.

In Touch has reported that Blake Schreck is from New Jersey and works in the real estate business. Radar has reported that he lives just 9 miles away from Teresa’s home, living in Totowa, New Jersey. High School Sports NJ reported that Blake went to Passaic Valley High School, where he played football. He graduated in 2011 and then went on to attend West Virginia University, according to his Facebook page.

There were previously rumors that Teresa was flirting and getting handsy with a man in his 20s, at a Miami hotspot for New Year’s Eve 2018, but her lawyer shut down the reports. Her attorney stated that, “Teresa was out celebrating New Year’s Eve with a large group of men and women while she was in Miami. They are all friends and have all known each other for a significant period of time. It’s a night out with friends, nothing more than that.”