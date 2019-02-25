Bradley Cooper Does Not Have a Wife: He and Girlfriend Irina Shayk Are Not Married

While there have been rumors that Bradley Cooper could be dating his A Star Is Born co-star, Lady Gaga, the rumors are untrue. And, Cooper is not married. Despite reports by the Daily Mail, Cooper does not have a wife. But, he does have love in his life.

Cooper is in a longtime relationship with his girlfriend, the mother of his child, Irina Shayk. According to People, the couple’s daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, was born on March 21, 2017 in Los Angeles. A source told People that, “It seems L.A. is now their home base. When they are together in L.A., they are very low-key and mostly hang out at home.” Cooper talked about the impact that having a daughter has had on his life to People and he said, “So I guess having a child, and having a family of my own — which is a miracle and something I’ve always dreamt of — has opened me up even more, I guess, to the day, and to be present … The thing I want my daughter to have — I just always want her to feel loved.”

Most of the time, Cooper does not have Shayk on his arm when he walks red carpets. Even at the 2019 Oscars, Shayk let her man go solo for his interviews on the red carpet, but then sat with him during the show. Shayk previously stated that privacy in their relationship is important. In February 2019, Shayk told Glamour UK, “I have a lot of friends who share a lot of their personal life on Instagram or social media, very publicly. I admire it and I think it’s great—but I think it’s all about personal choice … Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet. That’s why it’s called personal because it’s something for you and your family and I feel happy with it.”

Cooper had similar feelings. According to E!, he appeared on The Howard Stern Show and he was asked why he previously had taken his mother instead of his girlfriend to awards shows. Cooper responded, saying, “You’re right, it’s so great to take someone you’re with to a place where a hundred people are going to photograph you every step you make and ask you tons of questions, and then rip it apart the next day. No, no, no, no, no.” Then, Cooper said that if he was married maybe it’d be different.

At the 2019 Oscars, Cooper brought both Shayk and his mother, Gloria Campano. On the red carpet with Entertainment Tonight, Cooper had a brief moment where he mentioned Shayk, saying, “They’re all right here. My mom’s here, Irina’s here. My mother’s a wreck. She’s so nervous.”

Cooper and Shayk have reportedly been dating since 2015.

Recently, Cooper’s co-star Lady Gaga split from her fiance, Christian Carino.