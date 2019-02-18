Brett Young Performs on ‘The Bachelor’ Tonight

Seven contestants are left on The Bachelor‘s 23rd season as the ladies compete for the attention and heart of Colton Underwood, a former professional football player and charity founder from Washington, Ill. On tonight’s episode, Brett Young swings by to perform his hit “Here Tonight” for Colton and the bachelorettes. The California native will perform his latest top 15 hit on the popular ABC reality show in a performance recorded at Colorado’s iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

“Here Tonight” is a song Young co-wrote with writers Ben Caver, Justin Ebach, and Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley. The lead single from the singer’s sophomore album has already amassed 65 million streams in the United States alone.

Young won the Academy of Country Music Awards’ New Male Vocalist of the Year last year and has also been nominated for Top Country Song and Top Country Album at the Billboard Music Awards. His video for “Mercy” won Video of the Year at the 2018 CMT Music Awards, and he also received a nomination at the Country Music Association Awards for New Artist of the Year.

In 2016, Young released his first EP entitled Brett Young on the Republic Nashville label. He followed it up with two studio albums, Brett Young in 2017 and Ticket to L.A. in 2018, both released on Big Machine. The former was certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

In February of last year, Young got engaged to his girlfriend Taylor Mills. The couple wed in Palm Desert, Calif. on November 3, 2018. Young posted a sweet message to his valentine last week writing, “Thank you for making me the luckiest boy in the world. You’re the most incredible human I’ve ever known. There is no doubt in my mind that forever will not be near long enough for me to fully express to you how much I love you.”

Last week, Onyeka Ehie and Nicole Lopez-Alvar were sent home while Sydney Lotuaco decided to quit the competition. After a feud broke out between Onyeka and Nicole, the competition was turned upside down. Onyeka told Colton that Nicole was only on the show in hopes of moving away from home. When confronted about the allegations, Nicole denied them, saying that Onyeka has been bullying her since the beginning of the season. She also told Colton that Onyeka was spreading rumors that she was mentally unstable. After sharing information with both of the women, an argument erupted and Colton tried to get in the middle of it but left feeling frustrated. Both women were shown the door as a result.

As for Underwood, he’s still looking for his Ms. Right. The seven women still left in the competition include Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Cassie Randolph, Hannah Brown, Hannah Godwin, Heather Martin, Kirpa Sudick, and Tayshia Adams.

Can’t wait to see how it all turns out? The internet is full of spoilers revealing Colton’s current relationship status with the winner of the competition.

Be sure to catch Young’s performance on tonight’s episode starting at 8 p.m. on NBC.